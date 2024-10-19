Stranger Things actor David Harbour says finale table read had everyone ‘uncontrollably crying’: It is the best episode

The final season of Stranger Things is one of the most anticipated shows on Netflix. Now actor David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the show, went on to share some of his thoughts on the finale of the show. In a new interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast’s 10th-anniversary celebration, as reported by People, the actor shared that people started ‘crying’ when the table read of the last 20 minutes of the show took place. (Also Read: Stranger Things season 5 first-look released; Millie Bobby Brown gets nostalgic. Watch) David Harbour plays the role of Chief Jim Hopper in Stranger Things.

What David said about Stranger Things finale

The actor said of the last episode, “Look, I'm very close to the show, so I have very strong opinions and they may not match yours if you're a fan of the show. I can be very critical of this show They land the plane, and it is the best episode they’ve ever done. The end of this episode when we were reading it — just us reading it — about halfway through, people started crying. Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people. Noah Schnapp being my favourite!”

He then added, “I think part of that also is the fact that these kids, it was their childhood. It's 10 years later, and we examine that idea, and it's so well done and so beautiful. I was totally prepared… It's such a great episode, and it's such a great season. You guys will love it.”

Stranger Things also stars Millie Bobbie Brown, Matthew Modine, Caleb McLaughlin, Brett Gelman, Finn Wolfhard, Eduardo Franco, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Joseph Quinn, Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton, and Priah Ferguson, among others. Netflix has not yet announced the release date of season 5. The rest of the four seasons are available to stream on the platform.