Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam trailer: Abishek Kumar fumbles through village life in Panchayat’s Tamil remake. Watch

The makers of Panchayat’s Tamil remake, Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam, dropped its trailer on Friday. Directed by Naga, Abishek Kumar headlines the comedy-drama web series, essaying a man who accepts a rural position as the Panchayat Secretary and fumbles through village life. It will stream on Prime Video from September 20. (Also Read: Neena Gupta recalls shooting for Panchayat 3 in 'challenging' 47° C: 'Kaam nahi hai toh bohot takleef hoti hai') Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam trailer: Abishek Kumar in a still from the web series.

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam trailer

The trailer shows Abishek playing Sidharth, a young engineering graduate from Chennai appointed the Panchayat Secretary of the isolated village, Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. After he begrudgingly accepts the position and moves to the town, it’s clear that the area is anything but developed.

There’s a female chairperson on paper, but it’s her husband who’s in control of the village’s affairs. He struggles in his interactions with the couple and the lack of entertainment or companionship in the village. The trailer is light-hearted in the way it shows various comical situations he finds himself in while dealing with the power dynamics there.

About Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam’s director, Naga is known for helming Marmadesam and Ramany vs Ramany. The eight-episode series is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), written by Balakumaran Murugesan and features Chetan Kadambi, Devadarshini, Niyathi, Anand Sami, and Paul Raj in key roles. The series will stream in Tamil with English subtitles.

"With its authentic rural charm and universal themes of community dynamics, brought to life by an exceptionally versatile ensemble cast, it is sure to captivate audiences," said Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India to PTI.

"It has been wonderful to partner with Prime Video to present the Tamil Original series Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. The entire team has done a fantastic job of authentically capturing the simplicity and sometimes challenging aspects of everyday life in a small rural village, with humour and authenticity," added Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever.

With inputs from PTI