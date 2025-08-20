The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview leaves the internet impressed, fans say: ‘We see what Aryan Khan did in the last scene’

The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview was unveiled on Wednesday, and it sure did not disappoint. The show, which marks the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan, is a satire on Bollywood- that promises all the drama, BTS gossip, and what goes behind the making of a star. Shah Rukh was present at the launch event and gave a speech on the show made by his son. (Also read: The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview out: Aryan Khan makes meta joke on arrest; Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh make cameos) Aryan Khan unveiled the preview of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

How internet reacted to the preview

Reacting to the preview, a fan commented, “If someone watches it randomly, they would never be able to guess that it's a directional debut. Shots, sets, casting, bgm are all blended so smoothly!!” Another said, “Really like the self awareness and tone of the series and the jokes were meta and its nice to see they are not taking themselves too seriously.” A second fan said, “Aryan khan proving why he's son of Shah Rukh Khan! I will be seated!”

The last scene!

Many fans were particularly taken by the last scene. In the last few seconds, Lakshya's character is seen getting imprisoned, to which a police officer comments: “Don't worry, people become more famous after being locked up!”

A comment read, “Did he make fun of himself at the end when he was in jail??? Man I love him.” Another comment read, “We know what aryan did in the last scene of trailer!” A fan commented, “At the end he just making fun of himself 😂❤ loved it!”

For the unversed, this scene was an indirect reference to Aryan Khan's arrest in 2021. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3, along with several others, a day after the agency conducted searches at the International Cruise Terminal in Mumbai and a holiday cruise anchored at the terminal and purportedly seized multiple drugs from a number of persons. Aryan spent 22 days in Arthur Road jail for alleged consumption of drugs and conspiracy.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood stars Sahher Bamba and Lakshya in lead roles. It will premiere on Netflix on 18 September.