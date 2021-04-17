IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Ep 5: Marvel fans poke fun at John Walker's DIY Captain America shield
Wyatt Russell as Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
Wyatt Russell as Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
web series

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Ep 5: Marvel fans poke fun at John Walker's DIY Captain America shield

  • The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 5's mid-credits scene has paved the way for numerous memes. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 02:48 PM IST

Warning: Spoilers ahead:

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's fifth episode premiered on Friday and served a wholesome episode. The hour-long episode began with the highly-anticipated fight between Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell). As the episode progressed, Marvel delved into Isaiah Bradley's background, Bucky bonding with Sam's family and Sam wielding the shield.

The episode has impressed fans, with some calling it one of the best episodes of the series. However, fans couldn't stop poking fun at John Walker's mid-credits scene. After he was stripped away from his Captain America title for killing a Flag-Smasher, Walker was seen making his own shield in the mid-credits scene. It has led to numerous jokes and memes on Twitter.

Also Read: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has a secret connection to Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, director Kari Skogland delved into the impact of Sam wielding the shield. "We wanted Sam to engage in both a public and private conversation of what it means for a Black man to pick up such an iconic historically white symbol," she said.

"By starting off with his acknowledgement of how important it is as a symbol, and that it is connected to a bygone era, Sam opens the door to the idea that what defines a hero today is not the same ideal as it was when Steve first picked up the shield," she added.

The episode has also paved the way for several theories after Marvel introduced Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Fans speculate that she could be Madame Hydra. There are also fan theories suggesting she could be the Power Broker.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's finale episode will air next week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ott the falcon and the winter soldier captain america anthony mackie sebastian stan + 3 more

Related Stories

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 3.(Marvel.com)
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 3.(Marvel.com)
web series

Sharon Carter is Falcon and Winter Soldier's Power Broker? Emily VanCamp reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is yet to reveal the true identity of the Power Broker. However, fans believe the Broker is none other than Sharon Carter.
READ FULL STORY
Wyatt Russell fills Chris Evans' shoes as the Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
Wyatt Russell fills Chris Evans' shoes as the Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
web series

Wyatt Russell had auditioned for Captain America but lost it to Chris Evans

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 30, 2021 07:33 PM IST
  • Wyatt Russell recalled the audition he gave for Captain America years ago. The actor, who now plays the new Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, lost the role to Chris Evans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP