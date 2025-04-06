The Lady's Companion: Everything you need to know about Netflix's Bridgerton-like series

The Lady's Companion on Netflix is actually titled The Lady's Companion, a Spanish comedy-drama series that premiered on March 28, 2025. The show is set in late 19th-century Madrid and follows the story of Elena Bianda, a young and ambitious chaperone played by Nadia de Santiago. The series draws comparisons to Bridgerton due to its period setting and romantic themes, but it also incorporates modern elements like dynamic camera movements and a contemporary soundtrack. Premiering on March 28, 2025, The Lady's Companion follows Elena Bianda, a chaperone navigating love and societal expectations in 19th-century Madrid.(@NetflixES/X)

What is the plot of The Lady's Companion?

The young Chaperone, Elena Bianda is tasked with finding suitable husbands for three wealthy sisters—Cristina, Sara, and Carlota—while navigating her own life amidst love, scandal, and intrigue. She is considered the most successful business figure in the business of arranged marriages of young women.

However, a challenge arises for her when she is tasked to find suitable boys for the Mencia sisters who are not royalty and play significant roles in their societal circles.

The synopsis of the show reads, “Elena’s success lies in her strict moral guidance for families while remaining attuned to the concerns of the young women she mentors—a delicate balance she has mastered flawlessly. Seeing her protégées walk successfully down the aisle is her life's purpose. Everything changes, however, when she arrives at the Mencía household and finds herself responsible for three sisters.”

The show which is produced by Bambu Producciones is eight episodes long. The romantic comedy series is available to stream on Netflix.

The cast of The Lady's Companion

In addition to Nadia de Santiago in the lead, the Mencía sisters are portrayed by Isa Montalbán as Cristina, Zoe Bonafonte as Sara, and Iratxe Emparán as Carlota. Álvaro Mel plays Santiago and Tristán Ulloa portrays Pedro Mencía. The supporting cast includes Maria Caballero, Adela Leiro, and Sergio Pozo.