'We got Korean Main Hoon Na before GTA 6': Fans convinced Seo Kang Joon's Undercover High School is a remake of SRK film

In recent years, Korean Dramas (K-dramas) have taken India by storm, captivating audiences with their unique storytelling and relatable characters. Now, another K-drama, Undercover High School, has already created a huge buzz among the audience with its teaser, which reminded fans of Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na. Undercover High School draws Main Hoon Na comparisons.

Undercover High School teaser

MBC dropped the first teaser of its upcoming action-comedy drama Undercover High School on January 7, which is now circulating widely online. In the teaser, Jung Hae Sung (Seo Kang Joon), a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent, ends up in a high school after being demoted from his position following an undesirable incident. This is followed by Seo Kang Joon fighting enemies and blasting cars while on an undercover mission.

Fans call it ‘Korean Main Hoon Na’

The teaser has sparked comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na. In the 2004 film, Shah Rukh Khan plays Major Ram, an army officer who goes undercover as a student in a high school. The teaser of Undercover High School has fans calling it ‘Main Hoon Na’s Korean version’. One fan commented, "Korean Major Ram Prasad Sharma." Another wrote, "We got Korean ‘Main Hoon Na’ before GTA 6." One comment read, "Kang Joon!!! I can hear him singing - Kiska hai yeh tumko intazaar mai hoon na." Another questioned, "Who is Miss Chandani here?"

About Undercover High School

Undercover High School is a South Korean television series written by Im Young-bin and directed by Choi Jung-in. Starring Seo Kang-joon, Jin Ki-joo, and Kim Shin-rok, the series follows the story of a man who is an NIS agent and goes undercover as a high school student with a secret mission. There, he meets Oh Soo-ah, his homeroom teacher, who begins to notice the similarities between Hae-sung and her childhood first love, who left her heartbroken and filled with painful memories. The series is scheduled to release on February 21, 2025.

About Main Hoon Na

The film marked Farah Khan's directorial debut and featured Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, Suniel Shetty, and Sushmita Sen in lead roles. It follows the story of Major Ram Prasad Sharma (SRK), who is sent on a covert mission to pose as a college student and protect the general's daughter from a dangerous rogue soldier while reuniting with his father’s long-lost family. The film became a commercial success at the box office, collecting ₹90 crore worldwide.