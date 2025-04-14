Who is Gail in 'The Last of Us' Season 2? Why does she hate Joel?

Catherine O’Hara makes a surprising debut in The Last of Us Season 2, stepping into a role that marks a significant departure from the original video game. In the show's latest twist, the town of Jackson now has a therapist — Gail, played by O’Hara — who’s helping Joel navigate his strained relationship with Ellie. Catherine O'Hara plays Gail, a therapist for Joel in The Last of Us Season 2.(@TheLastofUsHBO/X)

Gail’s character explained in The Last of Us Season 2

In the first episode of the new season, it is revealed that Joel has begun therapy sessions and his therapist is Gail. Later in the episode, he is seen attending an unconventional therapy session which is highlighted by brutal honesty and bias. Gail is not a run-of-the-mill medical professional as Joel paid the fees of the session with weed.

It is also obvious that helping him out is her professional obligation and she truly resents Pedro Pascal’s character. She also offers him a glass of whiskey as she declares that she is already very drunk. It was also revealed that she had a husband named Eugene who was killed by Joel, as reported by Decider.

Mid-session, Gail confronted him as she said, “You shot and killed my husband. You killed Eugene. And I resent you for it. No. Maybe a little more than that. I hate you for it. I hate you for it. And yes, I know you had no choice. I know that. I know I should forgive you. Well I’ve tried, and I can’t. Because of how you did it. And looking at your face, sitting in our home, makes me so f****** angry,” as reported by Today.com.

During the session, she also caught a hint of Joel hiding something from her after he had a moment of slip from being so tipsy because of the alcohol. Gail’s character and Joel’s connection to her husband’s death are expected to result in repercussions for the protagonist and his relationship with Ellie.

Who is Catherine O'Hara playing Gail on the show?

O’Hara is a Canadian-American actress and comedian who is widely recognized for her roles in iconic films and television shows such as Beetlejuice, Home Alone, and Schitt’s Creek. In Season 2 of The Last of Us, she joins the cast as Gail, a new character created specifically for the television adaptation. Her addition has sparked interest among fans of the video game, as Gail does not appear in the source material, making her role a fresh and intriguing development in the series, as reported by Screen Rant.