When is Selena Gomez getting married? Date, location, guest list, other details

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to say ‘I do’ on September 27 in California. Confirmed guests include Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, Martin Short, and Ashley Park. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wedding will take place at a private estate in Santa Barbara.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The duo began dating in year 2023, and announced their engagement in year 2024, according to The People report.

As their wedding festivities began, US weekly confirms that, “It (the wedding) will be a huge, A-list, star-studded wedding planned by Mindy Weiss.” TMZ reports about 170 guests are expected.

Location of the wedding

The wedding will take place at a private estate in Santa Barbara. Guests, including family and friends, will stay at the fully booked El Encanto Hotel, with rooms priced up to $3,500 per night.

For privacy, guests reportedly will only learn the wedding location when picked up and driven to the estate. An insider told The Sun, “All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time. Everyone is so excited despite the mystery, they know it will be an amazing time.”

Wedding guest list

TMZ reports guests have begun arriving at the Montecito estate. Selena and Benny have bought out the El Encanto Hotel for their visitors. Attendees are expected to include Taylor Swift , Steven Martin, Martin Short, and Meryl Streep from Only Murders in the Building. Presence of Taylor Swift's fiancee Travis Kelce isnt confirmed yet.

Ahead of the wedding, Gomez and Blanco received a thoughtful gift from PETA, featuring a plant-based version of Blanco's favorite snack - chips and caviar. Lisa Lange, PETA's senior VP of communications, called it an "animal-friendly twist on Benny's favorite combo," as per Hola.

About Selena’s bachelorette

Selena’s bachelorette will include a close group of longtime friends, such as Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Lopez, and her cousin Priscilla Marie. A source said, “Benny and Selena want their wedding to feel relaxed and meaningful…they’re not hiding their love or happiness. The wedding will be a true reflection of that.”