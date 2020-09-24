e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Environment / Green cover in Prayagraj almost doubles in 3 years

Green cover in Prayagraj almost doubles in 3 years

According to experts, the reason for this is intensive plantation and tree protection that took place in the last few years

environment Updated: Sep 24, 2020 09:58 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
The forest department alone has planted over 40 lakh saplings. Besides, farmers and residents have planted trees on a large scale.
The forest department alone has planted over 40 lakh saplings. Besides, farmers and residents have planted trees on a large scale.(Representational Photo/HT)
         

The green cover of Prayagraj district has almost doubled in the last three years, data from the Forest Survey of India (FSI) shows.

Of the 5,482 square kilometres of Prayagraj district, 30,000 hectares (2.21%) was under green cover in 2017. This has now increased to over 55,000 hectares (2.36%) in 2019, the FSI report says.

According to experts, the reason for this is intensive plantation and tree protection that took place in the last few years.

“Currently, green cover—0.95% in the urban areas and 1.55% in rural areas—exists because we carried out an extensive plantation drive. The green belt is expected to increase by 5% in the next three years,” district forest officer YP Shukla said.

Also Read: Mahabharata Research Center to come up at UP’s Lakshagriha

According to the forest department, over 22,000 trees were cut down in the district in the last three years for development work. In addition, over 2,200 trees had to be cut between Soraon and Balson intersection.

However, different departments planted 1.25 crore saplings in the district in the last three years. The forest department alone has planted over 40 lakh saplings. Besides, farmers and residents have planted trees on a large scale.

Officials said that greenery has increased not just in trans-Ganga and trans-Yamuna areas, but in various urban areas as well, largely due to extensive plantation. These include Parade (near Sangam), Stanley Road, Allahpur, Jhunsi Road and Naini Road, among others.

tags
top news
Farm bills: Congress begins its nationwide mass movement against government
Farm bills: Congress begins its nationwide mass movement against government
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Covid-19 vaccine: When will US get its first vaccine?
Covid-19 vaccine: When will US get its first vaccine?
Covid-19 tally surpasses 57 lakh-mark in India, recovery figures up
Covid-19 tally surpasses 57 lakh-mark in India, recovery figures up
UP gave maximum number of jobs during Covid-19 lockdown: Report
UP gave maximum number of jobs during Covid-19 lockdown: Report
Trump says he’s ‘not a fan’ of Meghan’s, wishes Harry luck as ‘he is going to need it’
Trump says he’s ‘not a fan’ of Meghan’s, wishes Harry luck as ‘he is going to need it’
Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers today
Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In