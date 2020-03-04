e-paper
Home / Exam Results / Assam TET Secondary Exam 2020 Result to be released today, check online at ssa.assam.gov.in

Assam TET Secondary Exam 2020 Result to be released today, check online at ssa.assam.gov.in

The Assam TET Secondary Exam was held in January this year. The news about the result declaration was confirmed by Assam Education Minister Himant Biswa Sarma in a tweet.

Mar 04, 2020 16:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam TET Secondary Exam 2020 Result.
Assam TET Secondary Exam 2020 Result.
         

The Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) is all set to release the result for Assam Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2020 on Wednesday, March 4.



“Tomorrow (4.3.2020) result of secondary TET will be announced which will be available at SSA website,” he tweeted. However, there is no confirmation on the time of the result.

Once declared, candidates can check their Assam TET Secondary 2020 Exam Result on the official web portal at ssa.assam.gov.in.  

The TET Exam for Assam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on December 22, 2019. However, it got postponed to January 19.

Here’s how to check Assam TET Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSA at ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Assam TET Result 2020’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter all the required details and login

Step 4: Your Assam TET Secondary Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results and take a print out for future reference

The Assam TET exam was held in five languages – Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Manipuri and Bodo. All qualified candidates will become eligible to teach secondary classes in government schools in Assam.

