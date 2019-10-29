Kareena Kapoor gives us style goals in denim and boots at the airport, twins with son Taimur. Pics inside

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:21 IST

Kareena Kapoor looked absolutely beautiful this Diwali as she celebrated with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur along with other family members. They were seen in beautifully coordinated traditional outfits and they were truly a vision. Kareena was seen wearing printed navy blue lehenga-choli set and she completed the look with a textured deep turquoise dupatta and choker. Her make-up was simple and she looked refreshing.Saif wore a kurta-churidaar set in shades of powder blue and royal blue.





The actor who is currently busy shooting for Good News and Angrezi Medium was spotted at the airport recently twinning with son Taimur. Kareena wore light boots paired with denim and a chic jacket giving us military fashion vibes. She completed the look with a black bag and sunglasses. Taimur was seen sporting an“I love Mom” T-shirt and he wore dark brown cowboy boots, twinning with his mother.





Travelling in style could be quite challenging keeping the comfort aspect in mind but Kareena Kapoor never fails to amaze her with her travel wardrobe. It is basic, comfortable and the style quotient is right up there.

How to get the look?

Getting your travel wardrobe in order is not that challenging if you have been able to figure as to what works for you and how comfortable you are with your choices. Denim is always the first choice as it works well across seasons,silhouettes and age. This winter, get your jackets sorted and you can wear them not only with trousers and denim wear but also with dresses, co-ords, skirts among other patterns. Experiment with boots and see what particular style works for you.





