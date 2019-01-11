Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor show how to wear white
Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vidya Balan prove white is the easiest colour to style. White dresses have never looked this fresh.fashion and trends Updated: Jan 11, 2019 11:25 IST
Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt know there’s one fashion trend that will always be a hit: Crisp, bright white. A head-to-toe white look might be intimidating, especially if you’re one of those accident-prone people, who can’t make it through a day without spilling something on your outfit. But don’t forget that white is super-easy to style. Need to make a statement? Invest in white pieces now. You can opt for a white dress, jeans, a lehenga, skirt, anarkali or wear white head-to-toe, for summer or winter.
Whether you’ve got a wedding celebration coming up that calls for a standout lehenga or you’re simply leaning toward white and cream shades, when it comes to your everyday style, the stars below offer solid outfit inspiration. These 28 monochromatic looks come courtesy of some very chic actors, like, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Vidya Balan. Read on to see how they wore sleek white looks, so you can try them too:
Priyanka Chopra wearing Alejandra Alonso Rojas
Sara Ali Khan wearing Guess
Alia Bhatt wearing Jonathan Simkhai
Deepika Padukone wearing Kanika Goyal Label
Anushka Sharma wearing Gauri & Nainika
Kareena Kapoor Khan wearing Anita Dongre
Vidya Balan wearing Masaba Gupta
First Published: Jan 11, 2019 11:22 IST