Beyond the Clouds actor Malavika Mohanan to turn VineetRahul’s showstopper for LFW 2019

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:52 IST

Beyond the Clouds actor Malavika Mohanan is set to walk the ramp for designer duo VineetRahul at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019.

The duo’s, Vineet Kataria and Rahul Arya, new collection taps into the elements of love, devotion, flamboyance and vibrancy. Talking about their upcoming collection in an Instagram post, they wrote, “A glimpse of the details from the upcoming Pichwai collection 2019...#art to #fashion... #tradition to #newage our constant endeavour to keep the essence of the original forms alive; reinterpreting in a #modern and a #neoclassical #story. This season of festive, fall, winter 2019, we bring to you a #collection of love, devotion, flamboyance and vibrancy - through our contemporary interpretation of Pichwais.”

Pichwais were originally devotional pictures of Lord Krishna drawn or embroidered on paper or cloth, respectively. The originated in Rajasthan and other than their artistic appeal, they were used to narrate the stories of Krishna to the illiterate.

“Redefining forms and art of the traditional textile, the label makes an endeavour to fuse the traditional with the modern. Fabrics used are hand woven chanderi and silks with intricate details and laborious handcrafted embroidery and finishing techniques. Silhouettes are fluid, easy and feminine to bring in sensuality and comfort,” a press release read.

For the duo their latest clothing line goes beyond the designs. “It’s a larger programme that focuses to uplift various crafts and communities like hand block prints, hand embroideries and traditional weaves to offer an unconventional aesthetic, keeping traditional modes of development alive,” the release further explained.

Mohanan has pre-dominantly been seen in Malyalam films, and was last seen in Petta with Rajinikanth and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Her Bollywood debut, director Majid Majidis much-acclaimed Beyond the Clouds where she played Tara, a slum dweller from Mumbai was her breakthrough role. She played Ishaan Khatter’s older sister in the movie.

LFW kicks off Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 15:52 IST