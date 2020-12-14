Bulbbul girl Tripti Dimri cuts a stylish figure and spins springtime chicness in a floral dress

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 17:57 IST

We tried hard not to turn Majnu for Laila aka Tripti Dimri but failed as the diva left the Internet swooning over her sartorial little dress by Aniket Satam’s Pink Porcupines. After shining as the breakout star of 2020 on OTT with Netflix’s Bulbbul, Tripti is sprucing up a storm with her smoking hot look and summer-forever vibe in latest set of pictures.

The photoshoot went viral as Tripti geared for an e-interview in her summery day dress which is a wardrobe must-have. Cutting a stylish figure and spinning springtime chicness, Tripti donned the floral dress whose hem hit at the knee.

The dress came in off-beat colours and featured thin straps, a plunging neckline, sleek cutout, tie-up detailing at the back and a voluminous skirt. Leaving her mid-parted tresses open straight down, Tripti accessorised her look with a pair of contemporary luxe earrings and a funky gold bracelet from home grown label, Radhika Agrawal Jewels.

Wearing a nude pink lipstick, Tripti opted for minimalistic makeup with pink eyeshadow. Amping up the glam quotient with the refreshing florals prints, Tripti once again established that simple and elegant dresses are her go-to fashion statements.

On the professional front, Tripti Dimri started her film career in 2017 with a role in Shreyas Talpade-directorial Poster Boys that starred actors-brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol. However, it was her stand out performance and critically acclaimed work in2018 release Laila Majnu that got her noticed.

The Netflix Film, Bulbbul, added a feather in her cap of success. It started streaming in June this year and left an impression on viewers with her portrayal of the titular role.

