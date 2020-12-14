e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Bulbbul girl Tripti Dimri cuts a stylish figure and spins springtime chicness in a floral dress

Bulbbul girl Tripti Dimri cuts a stylish figure and spins springtime chicness in a floral dress

After shining as the breakout star of 2020 on OTT with Netflix’s Bulbbul, Tripti Dimri is sprucing up a storm with her smoking hot look and summer-forever vibe in latest set of pictures

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 17:57 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Bulbbul girl Tripti Dimri cuts a stylish figure in this spring-chic floral dress
Bulbbul girl Tripti Dimri cuts a stylish figure in this spring-chic floral dress(Instagram/pinkporcupines)
         

We tried hard not to turn Majnu for Laila aka Tripti Dimri but failed as the diva left the Internet swooning over her sartorial little dress by Aniket Satam’s Pink Porcupines. After shining as the breakout star of 2020 on OTT with Netflix’s Bulbbul, Tripti is sprucing up a storm with her smoking hot look and summer-forever vibe in latest set of pictures.

The photoshoot went viral as Tripti geared for an e-interview in her summery day dress which is a wardrobe must-have. Cutting a stylish figure and spinning springtime chicness, Tripti donned the floral dress whose hem hit at the knee.

 

The dress came in off-beat colours and featured thin straps, a plunging neckline, sleek cutout, tie-up detailing at the back and a voluminous skirt. Leaving her mid-parted tresses open straight down, Tripti accessorised her look with a pair of contemporary luxe earrings and a funky gold bracelet from home grown label, Radhika Agrawal Jewels.

 

Wearing a nude pink lipstick, Tripti opted for minimalistic makeup with pink eyeshadow. Amping up the glam quotient with the refreshing florals prints, Tripti once again established that simple and elegant dresses are her go-to fashion statements.

 

On the professional front, Tripti Dimri started her film career in 2017 with a role in Shreyas Talpade-directorial Poster Boys that starred actors-brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol. However, it was her stand out performance and critically acclaimed work in2018 release Laila Majnu that got her noticed.

The Netflix Film, Bulbbul, added a feather in her cap of success. It started streaming in June this year and left an impression on viewers with her portrayal of the titular role.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark
India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
Google, YouTube and Gmail back after massive worldwide outage
Google, YouTube and Gmail back after massive worldwide outage
Statements by BJP leaders on farmers’ protest ‘most unfortunate’, says Ashok Gehlot
Statements by BJP leaders on farmers’ protest ‘most unfortunate’, says Ashok Gehlot
‘Sitting in biting cold’: Kejriwal backs farmers at hunger strike
‘Sitting in biting cold’: Kejriwal backs farmers at hunger strike
‘Pure propaganda’: German scientist rebuts Chinese media on Covid origin
‘Pure propaganda’: German scientist rebuts Chinese media on Covid origin
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In