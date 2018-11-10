Colour and design-coordinated outfits are the new wedding season trend

When it’s a Dilliwali shaadi, there can never be enough tashan! Colour-coordinated bridesmaids and groomsmen are routine. Designers are now inundated with requests to create colour and design-coordinated outfits for the entire family, from three-year-olds to 70-year-olds.

Photographer and cinematographer Harpreet Bachcher, from The Wedding Story, says, “In the past few months, I’ve covered weddings that have the whole family in matching outfits. Recently, a Delhi baraat had everyone from kids to uncles and aunts wearing ivory outfits. The idea was to make a larger-than-life Bollywood-style entry.”

For a recent Delhi wedding, designer duo Shivan and Narresh created lehengas and bandhgalas from the same print. “The global love for colour coordination has not spared the wedding industry in India. Modern Indian couples look forward to twinning not just in terms of their attires, but even with family and friends on their wedding day,” says designer Narresh Kukreja.

“Clients request that on the day of their son’s or daughter’s wedding, they want to look like one big family. But we also make sure the family doesn’t look like a shaadi band,” says designer Shyamal Shodhan.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 12:41 IST