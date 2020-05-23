Eid al-Fitr 2020 mehndi designs: Unique designs you must try this Eid.

fashion-and-trends

Updated: May 23, 2020 22:50 IST

Eid ul-Fitr, one of the most anticipated festive occasions for Muslims around the world will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on May 24, followed by in India on May 25. Eid marks the end of one of the holy month of Ramadan during which devotees observe fast for 30 days and prayers. Eid al-Fitr is also known as the “Festival of breaking the fast”. The start date of the lunar Hijri month varies according to the new moon sighting by religious authorities. Eid al-Fitr is the first day of Shawwal month, it is celebrated on different days across the globe. Even though Eid will look different amid the coronavirus pandemic, celebrations at home while respecting social distancing norms are already in place.

Eid al-Fitr celebrations are incomplete without a widespread feast consisting of lip-smacking dishes, various rituals, decorations and more. Mehndi application is also one of the most important parts of the festivities. On Eid, women dress up in traditional new outfits and apply mehndi on their palms. Mehndi adds beauty to the essence of Eid celebrations. Mehendi has been in use for a long time and is said to have been a part of our culture and traditional practices. Mehndi designs not only makes our hands look more attractive but also helps us keep our skin free from any infections due to its antimicrobial efficacy.

Instagram accounts are thriving with designs that one can make, how to go about it and more. Take a look and get inspired!

In case you don’t have time for a mehndi application routine then you can also go for mehndi tattoos and glitter stickers. One can also mix and match the patterns for a quirky look white and colourful henna art is also popular among millennial women nowadays as traditional henna might not be suited to everyone’s style.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter