Grammy Awards 2019: Silver, silhouette, sheer and shirtless, the red carpet had it all

The 61th annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles scored high on the style and design parameter celebrating the art and craft of music and the artistes. If we look at the famous red carpet events at the Grammy Awards seem more free-spirited as compared to the Oscars or the Golden Globes. One fine difference is that the musicians and artistes’ engage with DNA of their art and what they wear becomes more than an outfit. It represents their personality and style in a more independent manner in terms of their craft and who they are.

Be it Cardi B looking like a fascinating human oyster in a vintage couture dress revisiting Botticelli’s Birth of Venus or Tierra Whack making way for wearable art in a multi-coloured illustrate outfit, Janelle Monae in a sculpted Jean Paul Gaultier or St. Vincent’s dramatic unusual cape, the red carpet had a mix of what is easily understood and predictable as well as some silhouettes and patterns for which unusual is an understatement.

Grammys also seem to bring in the youthful quotient to the categories and the mood of the awards. There is never a dull moment. This year there were many interesting trends spotted at the red carpet, be it lots of celestial silver, unusual silhouettes, the romantic sheer and the formal pant suit had a moment again in a shirtless way. The red carpet had it all. Some looks like Katy Perry’s Balmain pink ensemble has a three-tier cake vibe and even though the look had a lot of performance angle to itself, it failed to impress many. Social media sensation Kylie Jenner also wore Balmain but the look was quite all over the place and some structure to it could have done wonders. The custom silver Celine look absolutely rocked on Lady Gaga.

The sexy thigh split and the 3D ruffled texture on the dress was a jewel in itself. Dua Lipa won her first Grammy winner as she shone powerfully in a silver sequinned gown by Versace paired with Bvlgari jewellery. Keslea Ballerini looked beautiful in sheer layered textured Jenny Packham gown and Gucci footwear. Miley Cyrus who got recently married nailed the classic black pantsuit by Mugler and the blazer without being paired with a shirt gave it a certain edge. She carried off the look with style and not a care in the world.

