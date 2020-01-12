Happy Lohri 2020: Capturing Lohri elegance. Here’s decoding festive style with a contemporary touch

fashion-and-trends

Lohri is all about toasting traditional gaiety and fervour, relishing delectable food and dressing up to the nines. The welcoming of longer days and the passing of the winter solstice is celebrated as Lohri in the Punjab region. As you pirouette around the bonfire, make sure all eyes are on you and make a stylish statement with your outfits. From anarkalis to shararas and angarkhas, inject the right dose of glamour to your look by choosing what flatters you the most and accessorise it with traditional jewellery to make it the perfect Lohri ensemble.

Embroidered eclecticism

For the evening, opt for an embroidered straight fit kurti with straight fit pants and an organza dupatta and keep it monotone, rather than mixing the colours for a more elegant look. Here, the model is seen in a Prussian blue suit with marori work. Adorn your feet by applying alta and let it make a statement for you.

Grandeur meets style

Look your regal best on Lohri and opt for jewel-toned fabrics. A full-sleeved blouse in velvet and net has been styled with a pair of churidaars and wrapped with a hand painted shawl cinched with a belt with a gold strap around the waist. To stand out more, amp it up with statement accessories like a kundan choker and a pair of earrings.

Understated elegance

Heading for a Lohri brunch? Opt for an understated look yet something that’s a quick conversation starter like this full-sleeved kurti with aari work. Keep the makeup minimal and accessorise it with dainty accessory to let the garment do all the talking.

Beauteous baubles

Lohri is that time when you can also make your jewellery grab all the attention. So in case you want your gold jewellery to be on display, pick a simple ruffled sari in off-white shade and team it with mangtikas and earrings. Also dangler bracelets are something you can’t miss out on this season.

Mesmerising manarkali

Men can ditch the regular pathanis and kurtas and opt for manarkalis with an embroidered or printed shawl. Wear your turban with pride in bride shades and you are all set to impress. (Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT)

