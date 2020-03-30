Here are some tips to keep your fashion jewellery rust free

Procuring favourite designer fashion jewellery pieces is a prominent part of the modern day woman.

Jewellery defines not only our style but also speaks volumes about us. It enhances our beauty and our look of the day. Deeksha Rai Chawla , CEO, Housee Of Cleeo, suggests some simple tips to keep these gorgeous jewels rust and tarnish free.

Tips to keep your fashion jewellery rust free

Ensure you take off your jewellery, before bathing, swimming or washing hands.

Water in jewellery containing iron can cause rusting. Tarnishing can be caused in other metals like copper.

Do not apply cream, lotion or perfume after wearing your jewellery.

Humidity and heat are other factors for causing this issue. Avoid keeping jewellery in places like bathroom and kitchen, even for short periods of time.

Do not use harsh chemical or household cleaners and take these pieces to professional cleaners, if possible.

If you decide to use Sealant Sprays or Cleaning Solutions at home, follow the below precautions Buy one that is appropriate for the metal used in your jewellery.

Do not use this with gemstone or pearl jewellery as the chemicals may cause damage to the same.

Showing your jewellery some love means storing it with care. Avoid using plastic bags, but if you are using these, store your jewellery in low density polythene plastic bags.

Do not blow inside the zip lock before storage and ensure the bag is aired out before closing. It’s always better to use cloth bags. Also, you can place silica gel sachets in the storage bags to keep any moisture out.

Remove the oil and sweat after every use by cleaning with a soft cloth.

