Hina Khan channels her inner modern-day edgy Barbie in pink figure-hugging gown

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 12:36 IST

If there is one person who knows how to add their own touch to an edgy outfit and make it work, it has to be Hina Khan. The actor has made a name for herself as a fashionista. Be it her holiday style or a red carpet look at the Festival de Cannes, the actor manages to leave us speechless every time and she has done it again.

For a recent awards night, the 33-year-old donned a beautiful figure-hugging gown. The blush pink plunging neckline evening dress was silhouette flattering. The gown that was made by the acclaimed designer-duo Alpana and Neeraj made Hina look like a modern-day edgy Barbie.

The evening dress featured intricately pleated grey and white cloth stitched on the neck. The over the top tulle sleeves added a quirky vibe to the outfit. The intricate mirror work and the tassels, in the matching grey and white colour, on the torso and the hip region stood out making the dress exemplary.

The lower half of the dress that was made using the same tulle material had a flowy vibe to it. To accessorise her outfit, Hina opted to go the minimal way and let the dress be the highlight of the night, and we agree with her decision. The actor was seen wearing just a pair of pearl earrings and her diamond ring.

For her glam, Hina chose the light pink colour matching her outfit and opted for a dewy shimmery look. Her make-up featured coral pink eyeshadow teamed with lots of highlighter, on-point eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, matching blush and nude pink lipstick. She tied her hair in a messy top knot and kept them off her face.

The actor just returned from her vacation in the Maldives. Hina had been sharing picturesque views from the paradise where she was holidaying with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and her parents.

