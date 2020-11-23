e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Janhvi Kapoor’s sunshiny vibes and easy-breesy dressing will instantly send you in a holiday state of mind

Janhvi Kapoor’s sunshiny vibes and easy-breesy dressing will instantly send you in a holiday state of mind

Janhvi Kapoor lays the best fashion inspiration for your next beach holiday or ‘top of the world’ vibe in a yellow dress and Kolhapuri sandals

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 15:52 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Janhvi’s sunshiny vibes and easy breesy dressing will send you in a holiday state of mind
Janhvi’s sunshiny vibes and easy breesy dressing will send you in a holiday state of mind
         

Brushing aside our Monday blues with her radiant fashion statements is Gunjan Saxena star Janhvi Kapoor who was recently spotted in Juhu, Mumbai, at her sartorial best. Laying an ideal fashion inspiration for fashionistas’ next beach holiday or ‘top of the world’ vibe, the diva was seen out and about in dressing with a twist.

Setting paparazzi on a frenzy and the Internet in a holiday state of mind, Janhvi stepped out in an easy breesy yellow midi dress that was buttoned all the way down and was contrasted with a pair of floral hand-embroidered Kolhapuri sandals. The footwear from Fizzy Goblet are meant for long walks and are a versatile wear speacially padded with double cushioning for comfort and designed on organic jute with a flexible Italian sole.

Janhvi teamed the wonderfully chic look with a black hoodie and the fashion item of the year – a black face mask. Leaving her hair open in a mid-parted messy style, the actor opted for a no makeup look sans accessories.

Check out Janhvi’s latest look here:

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

On Diwali, Janhvi served another yellow look in a classic yellow saree from the designer Manish Malhotra’s Ruhaaniyat collection. The six yards of elegance were smeared with traditional intricate zari embroidery to add a festive finish.

Accessorising her look with an exquisite pair of earrings also from the ace designer, Janhvi was seen posing in “messy hair and messier makeup” done by herself.

 
 
 

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has Dostana 2 with actor Kartik Aaryan and also filmmaker Karan Johar’s Takht lined up in her kitty.

