Home / Fashion and Trends / Mouni Roy shows how to slay mehendi look in Rs 42k multicoloured choli, ecru embellished lehenga

Mouni Roy shows how to slay mehendi look in Rs 42k multicoloured choli, ecru embellished lehenga

If you are looking for fashion inspiration to slay at a friend’s mehendi ceremony, Mouni Roy shows how to do so and turn up the heat this wedding season in shimmer chiffon hand embroidered lehenga-choli set | Check pictures

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 19:34 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Mouni Roy slays mehendi look in Rs 42k multicoloured choli-ecru lehenga set
Mouni Roy slays mehendi look in Rs 42k multicoloured choli-ecru lehenga set(Instagram/imouniroy)
         

If you have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse this wedding season, Mouni Roy has some fashion inspiration for you. For those looking to slay at a friend’s mehendi ceremony, the Gold star showed how to do so and turn up the heat this wedding season in ethnic look.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a multicoloured choli and embellished lehenga set. The pictures were from Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh’s wedding that took place recently but it was Mouni’s look that set the fashion police on immediate alert.

Donning an ecru-coloured shimmer chiffon lehenga, Mouni teamed it with a similar fabric dupatta and a hand embroidered choli with straps and cutout neckline. Leaving her mid-parted tresses open, Mouni accessorised her look with a statement choker, a pair of drop-pearl earrings and a glimmering maangtikka, all from Neha Lulla Jewellery.

 

Creating a look that was an amalgamation of sophistication and decadence, Mouni opted for smokey-eyed look and wore a nude pink lipstick with rosy blushed cheeks. The pictures were clicked by contemporary dancer and Mouni’s “golu”, Mukti Mohan.

 

The actor captioned them with Bollywood song lyrics while fans and industry friends emptied their stash of love in the comments section. The dress is credited to Indian designer duo, Monika – Nidhi and originally costs Rs 42,000 on their website.

Hindustantimes

Setting goals for winter wedding fashion, Mouni had earlier flooded the Internet with pictures from her photoshoot which were enough to set social media platforms on fire. Donning a sheer white tie-dye drape saree from Reeti Arneja’s couture collection, the Brahmastra actor teamed it with a multi-coloured cutout blouse featuring matching borders.

 

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will be next seen essaying the role of an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi triology, Brahmastra. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead and also features actors Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

