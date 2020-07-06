Naomi Campbell poses nude on NYC subway with Rs 3 lakh Valentino bag

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 19:22 IST

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, who is very publicly an unapologetic germaphobe, went way out of her comfort zone as she posed in the nude around a New York City subway train station. The 50-year-old model wore nothing but a pair of heels and different bags by Valentino .

The Making The Cut judge posted the photos to her Instagram tagging Valentino. She captioned them, “Unpublished”, clearly suggesting that the photos were taken before the city-wide spread of coronavirus and eventual lockdown. Campbell is seen flaunting her dark waist-length hair as she strategically places the bags from the Valentino Garavani Vring collection for the artistic shots. One of the bags Naomi poses with, the Valentino Garavani VRING shoulder bag is priced at $4,340 (approximately Rs 3.2 lakhs) while another, the Valentino Garavani small VRING shoulder bag, is priced as high as $3,760 (approximately Rs 2.8 lakhs) according to farfetch.com.

Naomi can be seen sitting on a bench, waiting on the platform as if waiting for a train and in another photo she is seen sitting inside the subway with another Valentino bag by her side. The photos, shot by photographers Inez and Vinoodh, are clearly taken from before the coronavirus lockdown, however, since the collection is permanent, the exact timing of the shoot is unknown. The photos of Naomi on Valentino’s website show her flaunting the bags, still in the nude by wearing a full-lenght sequinned cape. The pictures are captioned, “In the New York City subway, public spaces become a ground for imagination with Naomi Campbell and her Valentino Garavani VRING bag.”

Campbell is an unapologetic germaphobe, and several cleaning routines she shares on her YouTube channel have gone viral, so fans were clearly shocked when she posted the nude photos, but couldn’t help appreciate the artistic shots. One comment read, “How did a germaphobe like you do this and look STUNNING while doing it?”

In March this year, she was seen wearing a full hazmat suit under her Burberry cape when she took a flight from Los Angeles to New York. The model uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled Protecting Myself Against Coronavirus. In the video, Campbell shared why she always sanitized her surroundings on flights and also tried on the hazmat suit, saying she was very serious about the situation and didn’t wear the suit for ‘laughs’. She said, “In all honesty, this is not a funny time, it’s not a humorous time, I’m not doing this for laughs. This is how I feel comfortable travelling, if I have to travel. I’m trying to keep it at a minimum.”

Campbell shared how people reacted to her on the flight on her YouTube channel, “I have to say when I got on the plane, people moved away from me. There was a guy sitting in front of me, he moved to the right. There was a guy sitting behind me, he moved to the right. So everybody didn’t wanna be around me, but that’s cool. I didn’t wanna be around them either.”

In July last year, a video of Campbell’s pre-flight sanitising routine had gone viral as well, where she took to her YouTube to share her pre-flight routine. The model reached into her LV tote and took out plastic gloves and then cleaned every surface around her with Dettol wipes. She said in the video, “This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter