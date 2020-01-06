Priyanka Chopra, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Billy Porter, Helen Mirren: Best and worst dressed celebs at Golden Globes 2020

fashion-and-trends

Sunday evening at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California was quite a star-studded affair as Hollywood’s biggest celebrities made their way onto the red carpet at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, the first showbiz awards gala for 2020. Stars from the film and television fraternity walked wearing their most glamourous outfits at the event which was hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais. Among the many celebrities present were also Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Renee Zellweger, Kirsten Dunst, Dakota Fanning, Isla Fisher, Tiffany Haddish, Margot Robbie, Joaquin Phoenix, Billy Porter, Taylor Swift, to name a few.

The evening was the perfect showcase of the trends one will be seeing in the coming year 2020, from the solid colours, the white and black combination gowns, off-shoulder gowns, puffy sleeves, bursts of neon colours, chokers and strapless gowns. While it was impossible to point a finger at the sartorial sense of any of the impeccably dressed celebrities, there were still some that left us disappointed. Here are the best and worst dressed celebrities from the 77th Golden Globe Awards. Read on:

Red had quite a big presence on the red carpet, and every woman in red was an absolute sensation. We absolutely loved Nicole Kidman in her strapless deep red Versace gown, Scarlett Johansson in her strapless scarlet Vera Wang gown with a plunging neckline. Helen Mirren’s off-shouldered Dior gown in crimson looked gorgeous with her Harry Winston necklace, while Sofia Vergara showed off her curves in her embellished body-hugging Dolce and Gabbana marsala number.

Pink also had quite a moment at the red carpet, from Kirsten Dunst’s gorgeous Rodarte number to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ pink off-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano which she wore with Bvlgari diamond necklace and rings.

Also seen in pink were Tiffany Hadish and Dakota Fanning, but we can’t really say we loved their look.

A lot of white was also seen on the red carpet with ultimate style icon, Billy Porter taking the lead with his all-white Alex Vinash tuxedo with a coat featuring a giant feather train.

Also seen in white was Reese Witherspoon, who looked timeless as ever in her Roland Mouret gown, she was styled by Petra Flannery.

We also saw a lot of black and white gowns, but Zoey Kravitz’s Saint Laurent polka-dotted number and Margot Robbie’s embellished Chanel ensemble won us over. Actor-filmmaker Greta Gerwig also looked great in a black Proenza Schouler dress with a thigh-high side slit and a white off-shoulder bodice.

Joey King’s white heavily structured gown was also quite note-worthy. The Kissing Booth actor was seen in a highly-sculptured black and white Iris van Herpen dress with interesting wavy detail and bare shoulders.

Brighter colours were also seen on the red carpet, Cate Blanchett was seen in a gorgeous architectural yellow number. The 50-year-old didn’t look anywhere close to her age in the gorgeous yellow column frock by Mary Katrantzou, and could give any 20-year-old a run for their money. Sienna Miller’s pale yellow Gucci number and Zoey Deutch’s bright yellow Fendi full-sleeved gown were both looking amazing on the leading ladies. However, it was Taylor Swift’s Etro gown with it’s stark, eye-hurting design and bursts of green and yellow that was a total let down.

Beyonce or Queen Bey as we all call her entered the Golden Globe ceremony a little late alongside husband Jay-Z. While Jay-Z wore a tux, Beyonce stunned in a plunging black gown with enormous metallic gold puffy sleeves. She styled her blonde hair sleekly and wore huge danglers in her ears. She may not have won a Globe, but she’s Beyonce, so she still wins.

At 50, Jennifer Lopez still manages to look amazing, and her red carpet looks are what legends are made of, remember the fabulous green jungle-print Versace dress? But unfortunately, the stunner failed to impress at the Golden Globes with her Maison Valentino look. The actor wore a gown which was topped with a huge green and gold bow, and we have to say, as much as we love JLo, we just can’t love this look. Funnily enough, New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman tweeted, “Jennifer Lopez has come as a giant present. I thought we were past that.”

Who do think deserves the best and worst dressed title?

