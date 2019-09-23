Saif Ali Khan is the best dressed man in Bollywood: Arjun Kapoor

fashion-and-trends

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor finds Saif Ali Khan the best dressed man in Bollywood. He says the Kaalakaandi actor can make even a simple kurta and bandana look cool. In a tete-e-tete with IANSlife, Arjun opens up about his fashion preferences.

What is your style mantra?

Comfort always comes first for me. If you are not comfortable in what you are wearing, it will always be a problem eventually. Especially in a profession like ours as we work for long hours, playing characters and doing events. You can’t wear anything, because it is in fashion. It also has to suit you. What might look good on someone, might not look good on you. You have to find your own comfort factors through trial and error. We get an understanding of what works on us and what doesn’t because we get to see so many pictures of ourselves. And we have people - the stylists, the management - who work and bring out the best in us.

What do you like wearing on an ordinary day?

I’m a chappal, jeans and t-shirt kind of guy. You will not see me overly dressed up, though my profession needs me to dress up. But when I’m not working, I prefer being slightly de-constructed.

Your choice for a special event?

I would choose Kunal Rawal, whatever he makes me wear.And this happens most often. For any special event, I just call Kunal and say I need something. His team figures out a couple of options for me and send them, which I pick and choose from.

Anything you have stolen from your father’s wardrobe?

Not yet. But I would want to steal his watches. They are really nice, but I will steal them only when I need to.

Who do you think is the best dressed man in Bollywood?

Saif Ali Khan, undoubtedly. He carries his clothes really well. He can wear a kurta and a bandana and still make it look good. He wears sunglasses with it and still manages to look cool. He wears great suits. He can wear a jeans and a T-shirt with boots and makes it look so good. He is really cool!

Any fashion tips?

Fashion is very personal. You should listen to yourself. Follow your instincts and impulse when you’re dressing up because that’s what makes you feel good or bad.

