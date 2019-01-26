Sonam Kapoor, Mira Rajput fashionably inspire at Kunal Rawal’s store launch in Mumbai. Take a look

Have we seen the most-recent look of Sonam’s somewhere earlier? Did Mira Rajput make the cut with her stylish avatar? These were some of the questions we found ourselves pondering over when we saw these two fashionistas at designer Kunal Rawal’s store launch in Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda last night. Sonam Kapoor has dressed to a tee all the years she’s been in the public eye and we’ve loved almost everything she’s worn. Infact, her Instagram account’s update is one of the few that we wait with bated breaths for an update on for a dose of high fashion.

Dressed in a flowery mid-length dress with a sheer shell pink ruffled top, Sonam matched her coat with the maroon boots she wore. Her clutch was a perfect match to her coat and shoes. Her hair was pulled back with enhanced her high cheekbones and the smokey eye makeup gave maturity to the complete look. We couldn’t help but compare this to another look of Sonam’s that she wore at the 2018 BOF Voices conference, designed by Anamika Khanna and styled by Nikhil Mansata. The flowers on Sonam’s dress might also take one back to a charismatic look sported by Karisma Kapoor, also designed by Anamika Khanna. Take a look:

Mira Rajput too, looked super-stylish in white flared pants and blazer that she took over her shoulders. She kept her hair open, giving a playful look to the otherwise mature sense of style. We love how Mira has been rebooting her wardrobe of late and particularly digged this crop top, matching pants look she wore a few days ago.

Which look did you prefer at last night’s starry affair?

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 12:47 IST