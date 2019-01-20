Pantsuits go pop in Bollywood, and the colours will suit you right!

There’s a saying: “Dress as if you’re already famous.” If you were to take a cue from the fashion picks of the popular ladies of tinsel town, then a pop pantsuit is a must-have in your wardrobe à la Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Janhvi Kapoor.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor opted for this azure pantsuit. (Viral Bhayani)

Designer Rina Dhaka gives it a thumbs up. She says, “Colour, if set right, spells fun and is all about turning heads. Trouser suits always look great, and bright colours make it more 2018-19! They’re perfect to make a statement, as the severity of the trouser suit will contrast with the sharpness of the colour.”

If a pop hue is on your mind, then don’t think of mixing colours. “For the current season, the way to wear it is one colour top to bottom,” adds Dhaka.

To wear it right, three things should be kept in mind, says designer Nachiket Barve. “Firstly, the cut and fit has to be superb; secondly, the colour must complement your skin — bright colours suit everyone but those with lighter skin tones must stay away from neon green or they can look washed out. And if you’re dusky, own it! Don’t try and look fairer using a lighter foundation, because then a pop pantsuit will not look befitting. Thirdly, the fabric must be high quality,” he says.

When styling your trouser suit, remember that less is more. “Let the colour in your outfit be the highlight. Nude makeup with just a hint of colour on the eyelid or lips will look good. For footwear, pick a pair of heels in neutral shades, or a metallic one,” adds Barve.

Go easy on the bling, too. Gold hoops make for an ideal choice. A choker will look good on a plunging neckline.

