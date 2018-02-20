Sridevi, Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and more: What stars are wearing to this wedding

Just like us normal people, A-listers have to figure out what they will wear as wedding guests. But choosing an outfit that’s fabulous seems to come easy to some style stars.

Need proof?

Check out what stars like Sridevi, daughter Khushi Kapoor as well as Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani and others wore to the mehendi and sangeet celebrations of Sonam Kapoor’s cousin, actor Mohit Marwah, on Tuesday in UAE. Wedding guest goals!

Sridevi in Manish Malhotra. (Instagram/ manishmalhotra05)

We already look to celebrity brides for wedding outfit inspiration (ahem, Anushka Sharma’s floral Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga), so why shouldn’t we do the same with wedding guest looks? After all, whether it’s actor Sonakshi Sinha at the wedding of her brother, Kangana Ranaut at the high-profile nuptials of Anushka and cricketer Virat Kohli, or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at a family wedding, these famous wedding guests always serve up serious style inspo.

Take a look below to see the fiercely fashion-forward outfits the famous family, friends and cousins wore to the latest celebrity-packed Kapoor wedding.

Sridevi in Faraz Manan. (Instagram/ sridevi.kapoor)

Sridevi

At Mohit and long-time girlfriend Antra Motiwala’s gorgeous UAE wedding, the guest list is obviously star-studded. Celebs like Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor have all descended upon luxury resort, Al Hamra Residence and Village, for the nuptials. But it is his aunt Sridevi, who scored a gold style star with her two embellished designer outfits: Floor-length beaded Faraz Manan couture separates for the sangeet and a beige cotton anarkali and lehenga set with delicate ivory and gold threadwork from Manish Malhotra’s summer 2018 collection for the mehendi ceremony.

Khushi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra. (Instagram/ manishmalhotra05)

Khushi Kapoor

The star daughter was the ultimate wedding guest in her fun thread and fabric artwork lehanga skirt and matching millennial pink off-shoulder blouse featuring a mix of sheer fabric and flower appliqué from Manish Malhotra.

Athiya Shetty in Jayanti Reddy. (Instagram/ stylebyami)

Athiya Shetty

The Mubarakan actor was summer wedding perfection in the stunning Banarasi grey and gold lehenga with an embroidered sand dune-hued peplum top from designer Jayanti Reddy. She paired her positively heavenly ensemble with a kundan, gold plated choker from JOOLRY By Karishma Mehra.

Kiara Advani in Manish Malhotra. (Instagram/ manishmalhotra05)

Kiara Advani

The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor rolled on to the mehendi scene dressed in a sultry handcrafted magenta lehenga choli, from Manish Malhotra’s latest brocade collection, which certainly wasn’t short on appeal. She finished of her day-look with a kundan necklace from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery and reflective Fendi sunnies. At the sangeet, Kiara partied it up in yet another Manish Malhotra outfit, looking super chic in an embellished evening number that featured a sheer and shiny cropped top with a skirt made of a feathered tulle trail. Holy shoulders!

Rhea Kapoor in Anamika Khanna. (Instagram/ rheakapoor)

Rhea Kapoor

Sonam’s younger sister, producer-stylist, Rhea, glammed it up in an Anamika Khanna ensemble at the mehendi. She rocked a honey yellow kaftan-style kurta, with a tawny-toned sheer-looking dhoti pants complete with tone-on-tone embroidery and embellishment, for the occasion. Sparkly sneakers from Aprajita Toor finished the casual-slay look.

Antra Motiwala in Manish Malhotra. (Instagram/ astylistscloset)

Antra Motiwala

Meanwhile, the bride schooled everyone in cool-princess style in a custom-made chikankari lehanga with floral artwork and pearls from Manish Malhotra. She paired her voluminous heavily-embellished skirt with a flawlessly fitted sheer choli encrusted with all-over 3D floral applique. Further switching up the floral look, Antra looked in full bloom wearing real flowers as jewellery.

Actor Sonam Kapoor with designer Kunal Rawal. (Instagram/ glamouralertofficial)

Sonam Kapoor

The PadMan actor twirled around the dance floor in an embroidered ensemble with traditional jewellery at the sangeet.

