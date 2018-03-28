We’ve got a crush on Sunny Leone: 10 reasons why she should be your summer fashion icon
Read on to see pictures of Sunny Leone’s latest outfit, and then take a scroll through even more of the model-actor’s most fashionable moments while out and about.fashion and trends Updated: Mar 28, 2018 14:04 IST
If you’ve been paying attention, Karenjit Kaur Vohra aka Sunny Leone, has carved out a space for herself not only in Bollywood and on Indian TV, but in the fashion landscape as well. The model-actor often steps out, whether on red carpets or out and about, in looks that get her all the attention.
On Tuesday, Sunny once again showed that her taste in fashion is top notch, while demonstrating the art of looking chic, wearing a sleek summer-ready two-piece set that showed off her chiseled abs — a floral print top by Parul J Maurya and olive khadi drawstring linen pants designed by Anjali Jani.
Sunny’s look proved how there’s something effortless and glam about showing just a hint of skin when dressed to the nines in the hot weather. She elevated her well-fitting bottom and spaghetti strap top with a clutch from Ash Amaira, rings from The Little Bauble Box and strappy heels. Gorgeous!
With Sunny’s latest look, we can confirm no matter what silhouette she’s wearing, it always has a sexy twist, be it a low neckline or short hemline. So, it’s time we paid attention to the brown-eyed beauty who is serving up some major summer style inspo (Of course, this comes as no surprise considering she’s been spotted embracing major fashion trends and gracing magazine spreads and red carpets for years.) All you have to do is type Sunny Leone into your Instagram search, and you’ve got yourself a summer style guru right at your fingertips.
Below are some of our favourite Sunny Leone looks that’ll inspire you to spice up your summer outfits:
1. She proves that jeans are totally sexy in summer. (And they look great paired with a one-shoulder top)
2. Her twist on the traditional slip dress is totally glam
3. She’s not afraid of a little sheer to make her look go unnoticed
4. Because she focuses on one key piece, like this off-white summer mini dress, and keeps the rest simple. Fuss-free!
5. She’ll switch things up with a good floral print
6. Because she manages to look elegant, even while rocking a sexy dress
7. Because after seeing her sport this one-shoulder top, we’re compelled to cut one shoulder off of every dress/ top we own.
8. Because she figured out how to make striped pants office-appropriate.
9. She inspires us to ditch the jeans and actually dress up for brunch. A skater dress and metallic heels? Yes, please.
10. Need we say more?
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more