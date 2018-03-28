We’ve got a crush on Sunny Leone: 10 reasons why she should be your summer fashion icon

If you’ve been paying attention, Karenjit Kaur Vohra aka Sunny Leone, has carved out a space for herself not only in Bollywood and on Indian TV, but in the fashion landscape as well. The model-actor often steps out, whether on red carpets or out and about, in looks that get her all the attention.

On Tuesday, Sunny once again showed that her taste in fashion is top notch, while demonstrating the art of looking chic, wearing a sleek summer-ready two-piece set that showed off her chiseled abs — a floral print top by Parul J Maurya and olive khadi drawstring linen pants designed by Anjali Jani.

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Mar 27, 2018 at 8:36am PDT

Sunny’s look proved how there’s something effortless and glam about showing just a hint of skin when dressed to the nines in the hot weather. She elevated her well-fitting bottom and spaghetti strap top with a clutch from Ash Amaira, rings from The Little Bauble Box and strappy heels. Gorgeous!

With Sunny’s latest look, we can confirm no matter what silhouette she’s wearing, it always has a sexy twist, be it a low neckline or short hemline. So, it’s time we paid attention to the brown-eyed beauty who is serving up some major summer style inspo (Of course, this comes as no surprise considering she’s been spotted embracing major fashion trends and gracing magazine spreads and red carpets for years.) All you have to do is type Sunny Leone into your Instagram search, and you’ve got yourself a summer style guru right at your fingertips.

Below are some of our favourite Sunny Leone looks that’ll inspire you to spice up your summer outfits:

1. She proves that jeans are totally sexy in summer. (And they look great paired with a one-shoulder top)

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jan 12, 2018 at 6:36am PST

2. Her twist on the traditional slip dress is totally glam

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Feb 2, 2018 at 8:22am PST

3. She’s not afraid of a little sheer to make her look go unnoticed

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Dec 31, 2017 at 8:22am PST

4. Because she focuses on one key piece, like this off-white summer mini dress, and keeps the rest simple. Fuss-free!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Dec 2, 2017 at 6:59am PST

5. She’ll switch things up with a good floral print

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Nov 18, 2017 at 1:56am PST

6. Because she manages to look elegant, even while rocking a sexy dress

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Nov 16, 2017 at 8:33am PST

7. Because after seeing her sport this one-shoulder top, we’re compelled to cut one shoulder off of every dress/ top we own.

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 27, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

8. Because she figured out how to make striped pants office-appropriate.

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Sep 14, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

9. She inspires us to ditch the jeans and actually dress up for brunch. A skater dress and metallic heels? Yes, please.

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on May 6, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

10. Need we say more?

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Nov 11, 2017 at 6:09pm PST

