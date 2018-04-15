Ditch that cup of coffee. Hot water may be the ultimate health drink for you

Drinking hot water may be a traditional practice in India. But now several global researchers also agree that just consuming hot water (and not mixing lemon with it) would not only help you shed extra belly fat but also keep various health issues at bay. It has further been suggested that the optimum temperature of the hot water should be 120 degrees to avoid damaging the cells and inner skin layers in the mouth.

According to media reports, there are seven ways in which drinking hot water could work wonder for our bodies:

* Helps in weight loss

This is surely the most-wanted health benefit for fitness lovers who tirelessly hit the gym and follow a strict diet. Just by drinking a glass of water on an empty stomach can help you get rid of toxins and feel fuller for a longer time, thus preventing unnecessary snacking.

* Clears sinuses

Tired of a chronic ailment like sinus, which has given you constant headaches and a stuffy nose? Guess what, just a glass of warm water could help alleviate some of the symptoms of a respiratory tract infection.

Warm water makes you feel fuller for a longer time, thus preventing unnecessary snacking and promoting weight loss. (Shutterstock)

* Easier on the teeth

Your teeth will also remain healthy for a long time if you practice drinking hot water. But make sure that the temperature is optimum enough to not damage your gum and enamel.

* Better for digestion

Are you affected by constant constipation or irregular bowel movements? Again, hot water is the solution for it. Warm water has a vasodilator effect, which means it widens the blood vessels and stimulates the blood flow towards the intestine, aiding the digestive process. Further, the intake of warm water on an empty stomach speeds up bowel movements. It has a faster hydrating effect, so when it is followed by a meal, the temperature helps emulsify fats, making them more digestible.

* Wash out toxins

A glass of hot water raises the core body temperature, stimulating the sweating process which is required to push out toxic elements from our body. In case, you do not like drinking lemon-based preparations, try taking green tea which has similar benefits.

* Pain reliever

Replace the intake of painkillers with water, especially for stomach-related pains which are largely caused due to digestive issues. Sometimes, pain caused in other body parts is also a result of dehydration which causes muscle contractions. Replace the glass of cold water with a hot one and body pains will soon be cured.

* Eases constipation

Constipation has become a major health problem among the youth. This is largely caused due to imbalanced eating habits. If you start each day with a drink of warm water, on an empty stomach, you can improve your bowel movements and reduce likelihood of constipation.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more