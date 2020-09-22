e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / Fit India Movement 2020: PM Narendra Modi in conversation with India’s fitness enthusiasts

Fit India Movement 2020: PM Narendra Modi in conversation with India’s fitness enthusiasts

On the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement, Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation and interacting with fitness influencers and citizens online on September 24, 2020.

fitness Updated: Sep 22, 2020 15:34 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
PM Modi will be conversing with some of the foremost people in fitness in our country like, Virat Kholi, Milind Soman, Rujuta Diwekar.
PM Modi will be conversing with some of the foremost people in fitness in our country like, Virat Kholi, Milind Soman, Rujuta Diwekar. (Instagram)
         

On the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation and interacting with fitness influencers and citizens online on September 24, 2020. This address will be focused on raising awareness about the importance of fitness and health, especially during a global pandemic.

Our esteemed Prime Minister will be conversing with some of the foremost people in fitness in our country like, Virat Kholi, Milind Soman, Rujuta Diwekar and many more. In this conversation, they will be sharing their own personal fitness journeys while also drawing out guidance from the Prime Minister about his own thoughts on how a person can keep fit and healthy. In a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi, they said, “In times of Covid-19, fitness has become an even more important aspect of life. This dialogue will see a timely and fruitful conversation on nutrition, wellness and various other aspects of fitness.”

This movement is an initiative by the Prime Minister himself, who envisioned it as a movement meant for the people. It seeks to involve the people of the nation into a dialogue about the importance of fitness, and to draw out a plan for making India a Fit Nation. It also aims to draw people of the country together by imbibing fun filled, easy and inexpensive ways through which people can remain fit and even begin behavioural changes that can impact long term health conditions. In the past year, there have been several events organised under the Fit India Movement, like the Fit India Freedom Run, Plog Run, Cyclothon, Fit India Week and Fit India School Certificate. All of these events and more, have seen a combined organic participation of over 3.5 crore people, based on the statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Modi seeks to further expand this nation-wide movement and has opened the channel for discussion on this topic. On September 24, anyone can join in to participate in the Fit India Dialogue, at 11:30 AM.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
Covid-19: PM Modi to meet CMs of 7 worst-hit states on Wednesday
Covid-19: PM Modi to meet CMs of 7 worst-hit states on Wednesday
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Yogi Adityanath holds meet with leading filmmakers over film city project
Yogi Adityanath holds meet with leading filmmakers over film city project
Rajya Sabha passes bill to bring co-op banks under RBI supervision
Rajya Sabha passes bill to bring co-op banks under RBI supervision
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020, RR vs CSKMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In