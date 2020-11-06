e-paper
Home / Fitness / Fitness video: Milind Soman doing pull ups on a tree branch makes it to our exotic workout goals this week

Fitness video: Milind Soman doing pull ups on a tree branch makes it to our exotic workout goals this week

Watch: Lush greenery, backdrop of the blue sea and a healthy body is all that we crave or were left desiring for ever since fitness enthusiast Milind Soman teased the Internet with his latest workout video

fitness Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 13:21 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Milind Soman’s bare torso workout makes fans go weak in the knees
Milind Soman’s bare torso workout makes fans go weak in the knees(Instagram/milindrunning)
         

After grabbing eyeballs for running naked on a beach, as he rang in his 55th birthday, Milind Soman is now making fans go weak in the knees with his bare torso workout video. Lush greenery, backdrop of the blue sea and a healthy body is all that we crave or were left desiring for ever since the fitness enthusiast teased the Internet with his latest workout video.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind shared the video along with a picture from his birthday celebrations. The video featured the Indian supermodel, dressed only in a pair of black shorts and a wearing a pair of sunglasses to raise the hotness quotient at the exotic location.

Jumping up to hang from a tree branch, Milind was then seen using it as a bar or rod for pull ups exercise and our weekend workout goals look sorted. The following picture show him sharing a romantic dinner table with wife Ankita Konwar.

He shared in the caption, “Thank you to all for your love, you made this 4th November all the more special ! Most special was all the pampering from @ankita_earthy who thought of so many things to surprise me and make my birthday fun, I love you my sweetheart more than words can say ... #55 #birthday (sic).”

 

Pull ups are a great way to strengthen your biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, lats, shoulders and your core. Though pull ups are very efficient exercise routine, they are not recommended for beginner fitness levels.

