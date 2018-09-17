Here are 5 foods that help to boost your bone health

Age pares us to the very bones. Oh, yes, and as the production of hormones in the body — testosterone in men and estrogen in women — drops, our bones get thinner and brittle, and more prone to fractures, a condition known as osteoporosis. However, maintaining good bone health can help keep the condition at bay. We got in touch with nutritionists Seema Khanna and Tripti Tandon, who explain how a diet rich in calcium and vitamin D can help.

Prunes

Commonly known as dried plums, prunes are a good source of phenolic compounds that help to increase bone formation, which helps prevent bone loss, and their antioxidant nature also helps improve bone health.

Nuts

These are packed with potassium and magnesium, nutrients important for good bone health. Magnesium helps to maintain your Vitamin D levels, and deficiency can have adverse effects. Potassium on the other hand, helps to neutralize the acid in our body that can deplete calcium levels in our bones.

Salmon

Yes, we know that salmon is an excellent source of vitamin D but did you know that it’s also rich in protein? Protein is essential in production of collagen, which helps in maintaining bone strength and is important for repair after bone injury. And that is not all — salmon also contains omega-3 fatty acids, which help in maintaining skeletal health.

Edamame

This is an excellent alternative for those looking for a non-dairy or a vegetarian source to maintaining good bone health. It is rich in protein, magnesium and potassium, all crucial for stronger bones. They also help in maintaining our bone mineral density.

Broccoli

Broccoli is another green vegetable that you need to eat for good bone health. Broccoli contains Vitamin K, which is required for the production of osteocalcin — a type of protein that is only found in the bone. A diet rich in Vitamin K helps to slow down bone loss.

