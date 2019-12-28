I don’t aim to be number one; just want to do my best, says actor Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has, of course, been the face of movies like Kaho Na… Pyar Hai, Jodhaa Akbar, Krrish, Dhoom 2, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and most recently Super 30 and War. But, at 45, he’s also known for his fly moves, and his focus on fitness. Here’s how he stays light on his feet.

I believe nothing is impossible to overcome, if you have unwavering determination. And the same goes for fitness; I pursue it with total commitment.

One should never chase the output, but focus on the journey.

Fitness is embedded in my lifestyle. My workout plan consists of strength and conditioning along with a lot of functional training. Aerobics, dance, plyometrics, all form part of my workout mix. An extra dose of functional training often helps ready me for action and dance routines.

Most of my workouts include lot of core training to keep my back strong and safe.

When preparing for a particular role or pursuing a goal, I train at least six days a week, twice a day. Otherwise, I train once a day, six days a week.

On work related travel, training continues as usual and I do not skip exercise sessions. On leisure travel with my kids, I substitute working out with fun and physical activities ranging from canoeing to diving, swimming and skiing, so that we all enjoy ourselves and I get some exercise too.

As far as diet goes, my mantra is, keep it simple and wholesome for complete nutrition. Never deprive yourself of anything, but eat in moderation. I have five small meals a day, with 20 gm of protein in each, along with veggies to give me fiber and nutrients. When hungry in between I do eat protein bars but keep them to a minimum.

Cheat days are my treat days. The idea is to not feel guilty when eating out, on those few days. I allow myself the undiluted pleasure of eating everything, once in a while, but yes with the thought of getting back on track the very next day.

Discipline is key and one should know when to stop and how much is enough. One should be able to bounce back to healthy eating without much effort. I avoid sugar, honestly it’s not difficult to avoid once one knows the harmful effects.

I treat myself to things I normally avoid, like buttered toast, ice-cream, rajma-chawal, but again in moderation.

When it comes to stress, it helps that I don’t work towards becoming number one; I work towards ensuring that I give everything I do my best shot. The output is incidental and often a result of the effort, hard work and determination with which I approach my work and life. This keeps stress down, because I’m not aiming for some grand victory; I’m aiming to become the best version of myself.

When it comes to relaxation, I enjoy watching old films, reading, spending time with my boys. Travelling and taking short breaks with my sons simply rejuvenates me.