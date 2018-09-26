We recorded close to 70,000 participants in Pinkathon 2017: Milind Soman

A fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman was in Pune to announce the next edition of his women running movement. The actor spoke about the journey of his initiative and also shared details about his fitness regimen.

Milind says, “I am often asked about my fitness secrets. Honestly, I don’t do anything different nor do I have a routine. I simply exercise, eat well and sleep well. Also, I don’t go by fad diets.”

The Bajirao Mastani (2015) actor is glad that his six-year-old initiative, Pinkathon, has helped several women come out and embrace a healthy lifestyle. “I have seen the change over years. We started out as a space for women to run and participate, as I had noticed that we don’t have fitness events exclusively for women. And, last year we recorded close to 70,000 participants. I am glad that it is no longer just a running platform but it has become a running community.”

Milind has been practising barefoot running and adds that it makes him a better runner. “I have been doing so for seven years

On a personal level, Milind has been practising barefoot running and adds that it makes him a better runner. “I have been doing so for seven years. It have noticed the changes and continue to see the difference. I can see a change in my movement, style, posture and more. Gradually and minutely I have become an effortless and efficient runner. It is just like dance, where it helps your body parts to be in sync.”

So, would he recommend it to people? “I won’t recommend it but it could be tried. What works for me, will not necessarily work for you. It is all about self exploration,” he says.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 18:38 IST