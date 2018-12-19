Weight loss in winter, here’s how you can keep up your fitness routine

When we think of winter, we imagine curling up inside as often as possible, watching countless movies, and praying for the arrival of spring. Getting outside or planning a workout? Not so much. But when the temperatures drop, there’s no need to stay inside or say, “See you after some months” to your fitness routine. In fact, squeezing in a quick workout session and planning your diet is hugely beneficial to your body and mind and can actually help keep the winter sniffles at bay. All you need are a few adjustments. Soumen Das, senior marketing manager, Skechers India, and Shivoham, fitness trainer and brand ambassador at Avvatar Whey Protein, Product of Parag Milk Foods, suggest how to stay fit:

Something as simple as a daily brisk walk can help you live a healthier life. (Unsplash)

1. During winter, we tend to consume food with more calorific value as our body needs the extra warmth. One of the easiest ways to digest that calorie pumped meal would be walking for at least 15-20 minutes after eating. You can walk outside your house for a while or stroll inside your house. It will help break down the meal in your body which further will be easy to digest. Walking one mile a day (one and a half kilometres approximately) with a proper walking gear can burn up to 100 calories. Something as simple as a daily brisk walk can help you live a healthier life.

2. Indoor exercise: Fixing a quick 15-minute exercise in between your busy schedule will help in diluting those extra carbs. You can schedule it in the morning or in the afternoon, but you need to make sure that you only put those shoes on an hour after the meal. In the 15 minutes of exercise, do three sets of - 15 jumping jacks, six push-ups, 30 seconds plank, five sit-ups and five squats. You can try and complete these activities in the mentioned time or increase the sets depending on your strength and stamina. To add to this, you can also take stairs instead of lifts or walk/cycle to that restaurant/sweet shop instead of driving.

Drink water 30 minutes before a meal, this gives the body time to absorb the nutrients and helps in healthy digestion. (Unsplash)

3. The most common practice is gulping a glass of water just after eating a heavy meal, which causes indigestion. One should either drink water 30 minutes before a meal that later helps in taking a small plate or drink water 30-45 minutes after a meal, this gives the body time to absorb the nutrients and helps in healthy digestion. It’s’also important to sip water before, during and after exercise to keep the body hydrated at all times.

4. A simple way to keep a regular check on calorie would be to download any fitness app, which logs in all the important details according to your body. After logging in, the fitness app calculates the amount of calorie you can consume in a day, after which you can feed every meal and it shall automatically add the calorie each meal partakes.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 11:58 IST