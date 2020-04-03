AIFF begins campaign on how to remain fit during lockdown

football

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 15:47 IST

The All India Football Federation has started a campaign featuring past and present stars to spread awareness among the people about how to keep fit during the lockdown. The video campaign #FitWithIndianFootball will see players ranging from the national senior men’s and women’s team to Indian Arrows and Indian U-17 women’s World Cup squad to all age group national team players, who will explain the fans several training regime using a football.

The country is in a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the dreaded coronavirus which has infected more than 2,000 people with more than 50 deaths.

In the first episode of the video campaign, former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia urged all the fans to follow the government guidelines and stay indoors. “On behalf of the entire football fraternity and the All India Football Federation, I would request everyone to stay at home. Stay safe, stay healthy, and stay positive,” Bhutia said.

The video also featured Sunil Chhetri, Dangmei Grace and Indian U-17 Women’s Cup World Cup probable Aveka Singh. Senior men’s team striker Jeje Lalpekhlua said for him “it is a pleasure” to give something back to the fans.

“Fitness is a part of our daily lives. But for the fans it has become extremely important to maintain fitness while staying indoors during the Quarantine period. As a part of the Indian Football community, it is a pleasure to show everyone how to keep fit indoors,” said the Mizo striker.

“I urge all fans to be a part of the movement as we strive to build a fit India.” The likes of Sandesh Jhingan, Ashalata Devi, Amarjit Singh and Aditi Chauhan, among others will also be seen. “It is really important for everyone to stay indoors in order to see out the Corona pandemic. But that doesn’t mean that we can’t keep up our fitness levels. This is a really great initiative to keep all the fans get fitter. It makes for great interaction,” Aditi said.

Amarjit, led India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, said “there can be no compromise in maintaining one’s fitness levels”.

“The campaign is just a reminder on the necessity of the society to stay fit, even during such a crisis situation. Working out indoors with a ball is very possible, and possibly one of the easiest things. That’s how we can achieve a Fit India.” PTI PDS PDS KHS KHS