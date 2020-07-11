e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / East Bengal will surely join ISL soon: Club official

East Bengal will surely join ISL soon: Club official

Fans of the club got excited following Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal’s invite to East Bengal to join the ISL at the earliest.

football Updated: Jul 11, 2020 18:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
PTI
The East Bengal football team.
The East Bengal football team.(Image Courtesy: AIFF)
         

East Bengal will “surely and soon” follow traditional rivals Mohun Bagan into the Indian Super League, a top official of the legacy club asserted on Saturday as it navigates its way through a few hurdles, primarily financial.

Hours after the merged ATK Mohun Bagan’s first board meeting, passionate fans of the century-old club got excited following Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal’s invite to East Bengal to join the ISL at the earliest.

“We are going to be there in the ISL for sure, I can say you this much,” one of East Bengal’s most influential executive committee members, Dababrata Sarkar, told PTI from Kolkata.

Jindal had earlier tweeted, “Come on @eastbengalfc come in to the @IndSuperLeague now already - your the only thing missing from the league now.” The club has been grappling with financial woes following the premature pullout of its former investor Quess Corp, who were its title sponsors for two seasons.

The club is currently in talks with a few investors and, after a final settlement with Quess, is hopeful that it will find takers and make its way into the ISL. Ranjit Bajaj, former owner of Minerva Punjab FC, reportedly expressed his willingness to buy 70 percent of Quess East Bengal FC shares and bag the club’s sporting rights.

Since last edition I-League winners Mohun Bagan’s merger with reigning ISL champions ATK, all eyes have been on East Bengal to follow suit.

tags
top news
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
Oxygen support, anti coagulants, steroids mainstay of Covid-19 therapy, says govt
Oxygen support, anti coagulants, steroids mainstay of Covid-19 therapy, says govt
Vikas Dubey’s aide arrested in Thane by encounter specialist Daya Nayak
Vikas Dubey’s aide arrested in Thane by encounter specialist Daya Nayak
BJP leader attacks ally LJP, NDA fault lines get revealed over Bihar polls deferment debate
BJP leader attacks ally LJP, NDA fault lines get revealed over Bihar polls deferment debate
Seismologists warn big Himalayan earthquake is ‘overdue’; Delhi, Shimla unprepared
Seismologists warn big Himalayan earthquake is ‘overdue’; Delhi, Shimla unprepared
LIVE:Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup Metro district extended till July 19 due to rise in Covid-19 cases
LIVE:Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup Metro district extended till July 19 due to rise in Covid-19 cases
‘Dharavi, inspiration for the world’: Uddhav Thackeray lauds Covid-19 containment model in Asia’s largest slum
‘Dharavi, inspiration for the world’: Uddhav Thackeray lauds Covid-19 containment model in Asia’s largest slum
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In