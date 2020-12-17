e-paper
Home / Football / Firmino scores late, Liverpool beat Spurs 2-1 to top EPL

Firmino scores late, Liverpool beat Spurs 2-1 to top EPL

football Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 08:49 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Liverpool
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 16, 2020 Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring their second goal
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 16, 2020 Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring their second goal (Pool via REUTERS)
         

Roberto Firmino scored with a 90th-minute header as Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 Wednesday to climb above its opponent to the top of the Premier League.

In a victory reminiscent of so many which carried the Reds to their first title in 30 years last season, Liverpool’s relentlessness was rewarded when the Brazil striker powered home a header from Andy Robertson’s corner with the clock ticking toward stoppage time.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho looked sickened, having assumed his side had done enough to earn the point to stay in first place.

Liverpool had comfortably out-shot their opponents during the 90 minutes, in which it enjoyed 76% possession, but saw Mohamed Salah’s 26th-minute goal canceled out by Son Heung-min’s effort on a breakaway in the first half.

The hosts looked set to be frustrated by Mourinho’s rope-a-dope game plan, which the Portuguese coach seemed satisfied enough with to replace midfielder Steven Bergwijn, who hit the post in the second half and looked a threat on the counterattack, with left back Sergio Reguilon with 15 minutes to go.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side has seen this sort of thing before and, encouraged by their opponents’ passivity, continued to drive forward. It eventually brought its reward.

How much the victory meant was evident as Klopp, having had words with Mourinho, raced onto the field at the final whistle and lifted Sadio Mane off his feet before embracing each and every one of his players. He then produced his trademark triple fist-pump for the supporters on The Kop.

Liverpool moved three points clear after 13 games.

