Luis Figo to grace Mumbai with UEFA Champions League Trophy

The UEFA Champions League trophy will be brought to India through a fan event hosted by the tournament’s Ambassador Luis Figo. As a part of a series of global fan initiatives, this event will be an experience for Indian fans who will get a chance to go through the most iconic moments of Europe’s biggest club football tournament.

Taking place at Tote on the Turf on Friday, March 8, the evening will also feature an interactive “Best of the Best” quiz which will pit attendees against each other in the hopes of winning an unforgettable photo experience alongside the UEFA Champions League trophy and the Portuguese superstar himself. Fans will be challenged to match Figo’s answers through an interactive voting pad, and the fan with the fastest and most accurate response will be crowned the winner.

UEFA Champions League ambassador, Luís Figo said: “It’s a great honour to be able to bring the symbol of the UEFA Champions League to Mumbai. Fans in India are so knowledgeable and passionate about football and I’m excited to meet some of them and test their knowledge of this incredible competition.”

“UEFA’s decision to hold a UEFA Champions League global fan event in Mumbai was an easy one,” said UEFA’s director of marketing Guy-Laurent Epstein. “Over 125 million fans globally follow the existing UEFA Champions League social media accounts and we want to be in a position to give football fans in India the opportunity to connect with this competition.”

The event in Mumbai is the first in a series of global events that will take the iconic trophy on a journey to emerging markets, with events in Rio and Shanghai taking place later in this year.

