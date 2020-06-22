e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Man City will be fighting for title next season: Guardiola

Man City will be fighting for title next season: Guardiola

“Liverpool will remain the strong team they are but when we retained the title we were the first to do it for 10 years, so you know how difficult it is to do that,” said Guardiola.

football Updated: Jun 22, 2020 10:26 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (REUTERS)
         

Manager Pep Guardiola says Manchester City “have ideas” for improving the side in the transfer market and will be ready to halt Liverpool’s bid for back-to-back Premier League titles.

Liverpool need five points to be sure of their first English league crown in three decades and dethrone City, who have won the title in the last two seasons.

“Liverpool will remain the strong team they are but when we retained the title we were the first to do it for 10 years, so you know how difficult it is to do that,” Guardiola was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“Out of the last nine (domestic) trophies we’ve fought for, we’ve won eight. That is not bad and I think next season we’ll do it again.

“There’s not been much wrong with what we’ve done in terms of points and performances. We have ideas for the transfer market, then next season we will prepare to fight again.”

City take on Burnley later on Monday and defeat for Guardiola’s side would mean Liverpool can seal the title with a win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

tags
top news
Ensure justice for 20 Indian soldiers killed by Chinese: Manmohan Singh to PM Modi
Ensure justice for 20 Indian soldiers killed by Chinese: Manmohan Singh to PM Modi
India’s infra push behind Chinese aggression
India’s infra push behind Chinese aggression
Situation along LAC tense with full army deployment
Situation along LAC tense with full army deployment
With 445 Covid-19 deaths in biggest one-day jump, toll mounts to 13,699
With 445 Covid-19 deaths in biggest one-day jump, toll mounts to 13,699
Indian Army soldier killed in cross-border shelling by Pak in J-K’s Rajouri
Indian Army soldier killed in cross-border shelling by Pak in J-K’s Rajouri
Covid-19 live updates: New York enters phase-2 of reopening today
Covid-19 live updates: New York enters phase-2 of reopening today
States beef up infrastructure, get ready to fight Covid-19 with 3T formula
States beef up infrastructure, get ready to fight Covid-19 with 3T formula
Covid-19: First death in Delhi jail, Kanwar Yatra 2020 cancelled
Covid-19: First death in Delhi jail, Kanwar Yatra 2020 cancelled
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In