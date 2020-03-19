Manchester United star Paul Pogba reveals reason for wearing Juventus jersey in training session

football

Manchester United fans were left stunned as midfielder Paul Pogba was pictured wearing Juventus jersey during a fitness session recently. The Frenchmen spend four trophy-laden years at the Turin-based club before returning to Manchester United in 2016.

His relationship with the Old Trafford faithful has been frosty at best because of his inconsistent performances. Not to forget his agent Mino Raiola’s comments regarding Pogba’s future at Manchester United.

In a video uploaded on his instagram account, Pogba is seen going through the paces during a training session, wearing Juventus shirt. His post read: “New training camp is called… Quarantine PP Arena, open 24/7! I know the cheeky ones will talk about the Juventus jersey. I am just supporting my friends.”

Pogba was referring to his French teammate Blaise Matuidi, who had recently tested positive for coronavirus. Matuidi wears the number 14 at Juventus and that was the number Pogba was wearing in the training session to show support for his international teammate.

“Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to the Coronavirus-COVID-19,” the Italian champions said in a statement.

Juve added 32-year-old Matuidi, who lifted the World Cup in 2018, is asymptomatic and currently “in voluntary home isolation”.

The midfielder’s club teammate Daniele Rugani was the first top-flight footballer to be diagnosed with coronavirus last Wednesday, sending the entire team into quarantine.

In total 13 Serie A players have officially been diagnosed with the illness including seven from Sampdoria and three at Fiorentina.