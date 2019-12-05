e-paper
Neymar, Mbappe fire PSG five points clear in Ligue 1

Mbappe’s smart finish shortly after half-time and Neymar’s late penalty saw the hosts ease to victory at the Parc des Princes.

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 08:46 IST
AFP
AFP
Paris
Paris St Germain's Neymar celebrates with Kylian Mbappe.
Paris St Germain's Neymar celebrates with Kylian Mbappe.(REUTERS)
         

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both scored as Paris Saint-Germain restored their five-point cushion at the top of Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win over Nantes on Wednesday.

Mbappe’s smart finish shortly after half-time and Neymar’s late penalty saw the hosts ease to victory at the Parc des Princes.

PSG, whose scheduled game against Monaco last weekend was postponed due to bad weather, also have a game in hand on second-placed Marseille as they bid for a seventh French league title in eight seasons.

Marseille won 2-0 at Angers on Tuesday to briefly cut the gap to only two points.

Thomas Tuchel started Neymar and Mbappe together for the first time this season, although the German coach left Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi on the bench.

Mbappe fired the first opening over the crossbar, before Nantes’ Ludovic Blas was denied by Keylor Navas in the PSG goal.

Neymar appeared to have put the hosts in front with a fantastic left-footed strike after Nantes could only half clear a corner, but following a lengthy delay, the goal was ruled out by VAR for an apparent high foot from Julian Draxler.

The world’s most expensive player almost gave PSG a half-time lead anyway, but saw his low shot tipped away by visiting goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

The league leaders did forge ahead in the 52nd minute as Mbappe met Angel Di Maria’s low cross with a backheel flick into the corner after fine work by Neymar.

The Brazilian eventually got his goal with five minutes remaining, scoring his penalty at the second time of asking after substitute Icardi encroached in the area.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gelson Martins came off the bench to fire Monaco to a 2-1 win over Toulouse as the principality side made it six victories in nine league outings.

Saint-Etienne moved into fifth with a 4-1 success over Nice, while Montpellier were held to a 2-2 draw at lowly Dijon.

Amiens’ game against Reims was postponed due to fog.

Bordeaux were ordered to temporarily close the south stand at their Matmut Stadium after fans protesting against club president Frederic Longuepee delayed their 6-0 thrashing of Nimes by 25 minutes on Tuesday after invading the pitch.

