Salah available again for Liverpool in Champions League

Salah available again for Liverpool in Champions League

The Egypt forward twice tested positive for Covid-19 during the international break and missed the 3-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

football Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 19:53 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Leeds United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 12, 2020 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Leeds United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 12, 2020 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Pool via REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Mohamed Salah is available to play for Liverpool in the Champions League match against Atalanta on Wednesday after returning to training following repeated negative tests for the coronavirus.

The Egypt forward twice tested positive for Covid-19 during the international break and missed the 3-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

Salah was back in training on Monday after a negative test for the virus, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saying the player also has tested negative in UEFA checks.

Liverpool has won all three of its matches in the group and will qualify for the knockout stage if it beats Atalanta at Anfield.

