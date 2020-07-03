e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Scottish Premier League on halt, Bala Devi working on her fitness

Scottish Premier League on halt, Bala Devi working on her fitness

Bala has been altering her schedule as per the pandemic situation and has kept herself busy doing indoor exercises, yoga, or going for jogging at nearby parks while maintaining social distancing.

football Updated: Jul 03, 2020 20:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Ngangom Bala Devi during media interaction at Aksharnandan School.
Ngangom Bala Devi during media interaction at Aksharnandan School.(HT)
         

With COVID-19 pandemic affecting the sporting calendar worldwide, star Indian woman footballer Bala Devi is working on her fitness as she eagerly awaits the re-start of the Scottish Premier League.

Bala has been altering her schedule as per the pandemic situation and has kept herself busy doing indoor exercises, yoga, or going for jogging at nearby parks while maintaining social distancing.

“There really isn’t a lot to do as of now, apart from train and keep yourself at the peak of fitness. Due to the current situation we (the players) are all doing our own individual practice and fitness,” Bala, the first Indian woman to ply trade in a top-tier European league, said.

“When the team does report together we will see what the plans are. I will train and play for my club Rangers FC once things open up after the lockdown and hope to be at peak fitness,” she was quoted as saying in an AIFF release.

The 30-year-old striker said that the announcement of India as the hosts for the 2022 AFC Asian Cup has further motivated her to remain at peak fitness.

“I was really excited when I saw India were announced as the hosts. It really is an honour to host such a prestigious tournament. It means so much for women’s football in India – the announcement has given us all that extra motivation.

“The Women’s Asian Cup will be the biggest tournament that we (senior women’s team) will play at home. I hope that the entire country comes out to support us.”With India also hosting the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup next year, Bala feels that a lot has indeed mobilised on the football front in the country.

“As a footballer, you really can’t ask for much bigger platforms than to play a World Cup and an Asian Cup in your own backyard. The U-17 World Cup is a terrific platform for the young girls, and I hope they come out of it with a lot more experience.

“I am hoping these two tournaments will pump a lot of energy into women’s football. All eyes will be on the girls, and we need to give a good account of ourselves.”

tags
top news
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR: 10 things about recent earthquakes in the region
Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR: 10 things about recent earthquakes in the region
LIVE: Maharashtra records over 6K cases, tally nears 2 lakh-mark
LIVE: Maharashtra records over 6K cases, tally nears 2 lakh-mark
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
Odisha logs 561 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, biggest single-day spike
Odisha logs 561 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, biggest single-day spike
‘PM did not name China as the aggressor, why?’: Chidambaram
‘PM did not name China as the aggressor, why?’: Chidambaram
Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 World Cup final fixing probe
Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 World Cup final fixing probe
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In