e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Leaders Tottenham held to draw at Palace

Leaders Tottenham held to draw at Palace

Kane struck in the 23rd minute with a low long-range shot that deceived Palace keeper Vicente Guaita as Tottenham began in confident fashion in the Selhurst Park drizzle.

football Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 21:54 IST
Reuters
Reuters
LONDON
Tottenham's Harry Kane, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park in London, Sunday, Dec., 13, 2020. (Glyn Kirk/ Pool via AP))
Tottenham's Harry Kane, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park in London, Sunday, Dec., 13, 2020. (Glyn Kirk/ Pool via AP))(AP)
         

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane scored his ninth Premier League goal of the season but Jeffrey Schlupp’s late equaliser left the leaders frustrated in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday. Kane struck in the 23rd minute with a low long-range shot that deceived Palace keeper Vicente Guaita as Tottenham began in confident fashion in the Selhurst Park drizzle.

But Palace responded impressively to dominate after the break and Schlupp grabbed a deserved leveller from close range in the 81st minute.

Ben Davies struck the crossbar and Guaita made stunning saves from Kane and Eric Dier as Tottenham sparked back into life late on but they had to be content with a draw.

Tottenham moved to 25 points from 12 games, one ahead of second-placed Liverpool who play at Fulham later.

tags
top news
Date for next round of talks with farmers soon: Union minister
Date for next round of talks with farmers soon: Union minister
Some just oppose: Tomar slams opposition again over farmers’ stir
Some just oppose: Tomar slams opposition again over farmers’ stir
Delhi-Jaipur highway partially opened amid farmers’ protest
Delhi-Jaipur highway partially opened amid farmers’ protest
‘Opposition trying to destabilize nation through farmers’ stir’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Opposition trying to destabilize nation through farmers’ stir’: Yogi Adityanath
Tharoor joins protesting MPs in Delhi, says govt failed nation and farmers
Tharoor joins protesting MPs in Delhi, says govt failed nation and farmers
Church calendars burnt after rape accused ex-bishop features on it
Church calendars burnt after rape accused ex-bishop features on it
From Nadda to Shah, here are some BJP leaders who had Covid-19
From Nadda to Shah, here are some BJP leaders who had Covid-19
Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued
Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In