e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Football / Spanish Super Cup: Lionel Messi involved in heated altercation with 20-year-old Joao Felix - Watch

Spanish Super Cup: Lionel Messi involved in heated altercation with 20-year-old Joao Felix - Watch

Spanish Super Cup: Atletico Madrid sprung a surprise in by staging a thrilling comeback to beat Barcelona 3-2 and set up a final against cross-town rivals Real Madrid.

football Updated: Jan 10, 2020 14:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lionel Messi involved in heated altercation with 20-year-old Joao Felix.
Lionel Messi involved in heated altercation with 20-year-old Joao Felix.(Twitter Image)
         

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was involved in a heated on-field altercation with Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix during the two teams’ Spanish Super Cup clash in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Atletico sprung a surprise in by staging a thrilling comeback to beat Barcelona 3-2 and set up a final against cross-town rivals Real Madrid.

Also Read: WWE plans to show a different side of Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

Tempers flared between the two sets of players before half-time, when Messi squared-off against 20-year-old Portuguese sensation Felix. The two players took offence with each other and came face-to-face, only to be separated by fellow players.

Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez also joined the fighting party with Thomas Partey and Stefan Savic coming to aid of Felix. The players were then separated after a brief period of shoving and pushing and normalcy was resumed. Barcelona defender Jordi Alba was also captured taking a finger swipe at Felix which angered the latter.  

Barca looked on course for a Sunday showdown against Real when they led Atletico 2-1 with nine minutes left but instead it will be a Madrid derby in Saudi Arabia to decide who lifts the trophy.

Also Read: ‘Snakes stop play’: How a snake-catcher saved a Ranji Trophy match

All five goals were scored during a wild second half in Jeddah that began with Koke putting Atletico in front, just 21 seconds after coming on as a substitute at the interval.

Goals from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann turned the game on its head, only for Atletico to hit back with a late double, Alvaro Morata converting a penalty in the 81st minute before Angel Correa found a winner in the 86th.

Also Read: Waugh picks current ‘number one’ Test batsman in the world

“They had more legs than us and in the end it cost us,” said Griezmann.

“We made mistakes in everything, in passes - I think I missed a pass to Sam (Umtiti) before they scored - and the little things can lose you a match, a league, a Champions League.”

((With AFP inputs))

tags
top news
‘Her political affiliation known’: Smriti Irani’s dig at Deepika Padukone
‘Her political affiliation known’: Smriti Irani’s dig at Deepika Padukone
‘We are with you’: Priyanka Gandhi meets people during anti-CAA protests
‘We are with you’: Priyanka Gandhi meets people during anti-CAA protests
‘Repetitive Sec 144 orders abuse of power’: What SC said on Kashmir curbs
‘Repetitive Sec 144 orders abuse of power’: What SC said on Kashmir curbs
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
To explain Kashmir contradictions, SC judge leans on ‘Tale of Two Cities’
To explain Kashmir contradictions, SC judge leans on ‘Tale of Two Cities’
‘Foreign’ links of Popular Front of India under scanner
‘Foreign’ links of Popular Front of India under scanner
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war
Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri LankaArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberSSC CHSL 2019UPTET 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News