UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw highlights: PSG drawn against Man Utd

By HT Correspondent | Dec 17, 2018 17:09 IST
The opponents have been finalised for the teams in the round of 16 stage of the Champions League. Among the big match-ups, Manchester United will be up against PSG, while Liverpool will take on Bayern Munich. Barcelona have been drawn against Lyon and Ajax will face Real Madrid.

Follow highlights from the round of 16 draw here -

16:49 hrs IST

Bayern Munich drawn against Liverpool

16:48 hrs IST

Ajax drawn against Real Madrid

16:48 hrs IST

AS Roma drawn against FC Porto

16:47 hrs IST

Olympique Lyonnais drawn against FC Barcelona

16:46 hrs IST

Tottenham drawn against Dortmund

16:45 hrs IST

Manchester United drawn against PSG

16:44 hrs IST

Atletico Madrid drawn against Juventus

16:42 hrs IST

FC Schalke drawn against Manchester City

16:36 hrs IST

Laura Georges and Luis Garcia step on to the stage

Laura Georges and Luis Garcia step onto the stage to start the proceedings. The fate of the teams remain in their hands. They will start picking teams from the bowl.

16:21 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

