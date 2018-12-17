LIVE BLOG
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw highlights: PSG drawn against Man Utd
Champions League Round of 16 draw as it happened: PSG drawn against Man Utd
highlights
-
16:49 hrs IST
Bayern Munich drawn against Liverpool
-
16:48 hrs IST
Ajax drawn against Real Madrid
-
16:48 hrs IST
AS Roma drawn against FC Porto
-
16:47 hrs IST
Olympique Lyonnais drawn against FC Barcelona
-
16:46 hrs IST
Tottenham drawn against Dortmund
-
16:45 hrs IST
Manchester United drawn against PSG
-
16:44 hrs IST
Atletico Madrid drawn against Juventus
-
16:42 hrs IST
FC Schalke drawn against Manchester City
-
16:36 hrs IST
Laura Georges and Luis Garcia step on to the stage
-
16:21 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
The opponents have been finalised for the teams in the round of 16 stage of the Champions League. Among the big match-ups, Manchester United will be up against PSG, while Liverpool will take on Bayern Munich. Barcelona have been drawn against Lyon and Ajax will face Real Madrid.
Follow highlights from the round of 16 draw here -
