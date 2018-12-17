UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw highlights: PSG drawn against Man Utd

The opponents have been finalised for the teams in the round of 16 stage of the Champions League. Among the big match-ups, Manchester United will be up against PSG, while Liverpool will take on Bayern Munich. Barcelona have been drawn against Lyon and Ajax will face Real Madrid.

Follow highlights from the round of 16 draw here -

16:49 hrs IST Bayern Munich drawn against Liverpool





16:48 hrs IST Ajax drawn against Real Madrid





16:48 hrs IST AS Roma drawn against FC Porto





16:47 hrs IST Olympique Lyonnais drawn against FC Barcelona





16:46 hrs IST Tottenham drawn against Dortmund





16:45 hrs IST Manchester United drawn against PSG





16:44 hrs IST Atletico Madrid drawn against Juventus





16:42 hrs IST FC Schalke drawn against Manchester City





16:36 hrs IST Laura Georges and Luis Garcia step on to the stage Laura Georges and Luis Garcia step onto the stage to start the proceedings. The fate of the teams remain in their hands. They will start picking teams from the bowl.



