e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Will be painful if Liverpool can’t win title now: Divock Origi

Will be painful if Liverpool can’t win title now: Divock Origi

The Belgian, however, agreed that safety of players and fans is the most important thing in these unprecedented times and there are things in life which just cannot be controlled.

football Updated: May 04, 2020 20:30 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates scoring their first goal with Virgil van Dijk and team mates.
Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates scoring their first goal with Virgil van Dijk and team mates.(REUTERS)
         

Liverpool striker Divock Origi said it will be painful if they don’t win the Premier League title despite being 25 points ahead at the top when the season was stopped abruptly in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The Belgian, however, agreed that safety of players and fans is the most important thing in these unprecedented times and there are things in life which just cannot be controlled.

“It would be painful if we can’t get that title now. But there are things in life you cannot control. Safety is the most important thing now,” Origi told Het Laatste Nieuws as per Daily Mail.

The Reds were on course for their first-ever Premier League title before the season was stopped on March 13. The last time Liverpool lifted the league trophy was 30 years ago, before the Premier League era.

Jurgen Klopp’s troops lead the way with 82 points in 29 games while second-placed Manchester City remain 25 points behind with one game in hand.

Former Liverpool defender Fabio Aurelio had earlier said that the Reds should be declared champions if the current season cannot be finished.

“Even if the title is not officially recognised, everyone knows that the title belongs to Liverpool,” the 40-year-old said in an interview to Globo Esporte news portal.

tags
top news
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
3 jawans killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
3 jawans killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
Judge’s plea to stall elevation of ‘junior’ rejected minutes before oath
Judge’s plea to stall elevation of ‘junior’ rejected minutes before oath
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News