Bills' Joe Brady has empathetic ear in Rams' Sean McVay, who also got his coaching start in his 30s

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As Joe Brady in Buffalo navigates the turbulence of emotions and additional responsibilities that come with being a first-time NFL head coach while still in his 30s, he’s got an empathetic ear in Los Angeles. HT Image

Rams coach Sean McVay can appreciate what his Bills counterpart is going through after having been in a similar position not long ago.

“Welcome to the torment, Joe,” McVay said this week, when reminded of Brady entering this season as the league’s youngest coach, and with the Rams hosting the Bills on Monday night.

McVay was 12 days short of turning 31 in January 2017 when hired by the Rams in becoming the youngest head coach in the Super Bowl era.

So grateful was McVay for the opportunity, the 2021 Super Bowl winner often recalls the unforeseen obstacles he encountered — “I didn't even know the things to worry about,” he said — in rebuilding a franchise that had gone 12 years without a playoff berth.

The road ahead for Brady, who turned 37 last month, might be comparatively steeper.

Promoted to replace Sean McDermott in January, Brady inherited a contending team with an elite quarterback in Josh Allen, and the nagging flaw of falling short in the playoffs.

Brady embraced the expectations from the start, and he’s not deviated from his objective of demanding more from a 3-1 team that's now coming off its first loss.

“The result should not determine how I’m feeling about it,” Brady said on Monday, a day after a 29-26 loss to New England.

“There’s a standard by which we play. And we’re either playing to that standard or not,” he added. “And look, we may not ever reach what that is. But it’s my job to consistently set the tone.”

The Bills have much to clean up with an offense that’s committed a combined seven turnovers in its past two outings, and a new-look defense that has yet to come together and dealing with injuries.

After three home games, the Bills head west, where they’ll stay next week, with games at L.A. and then Las Vegas.

The Rams face their own issues following a 2-2 start in which they rallied to score 14 points in the final four minutes of a 24-20 win at Philadelphia last weekend.

“We know that we need to play consistently cleaner football to go where we want to go,” McVay said. “If there’s one thing that I would say over the time that I’ve spent in this league, it’s a week-to-week league. How can you build some continuity?”

Though Brady and McVay have few personal ties, they’ve shared similar paths. Both were regarded as up-and-coming offensive specialists after serving under established coaches. McVay in Washington worked for Mike Shanahan and Jay Gruden. Brady got his NFL break as an assistant under Sean Payton in New Orleans.

One of Brady’s first memories of McVay was the Saints losing to the Rams in the NFC title game in the 2018 season.

“It’s pretty damn impressive,” Brady said of McVay’s resume. “There’s a reason he is who he is, and he’s going to go down as one of the greatest coaches and one of the greatest minds.”

Brady is no stranger to McVay, who said he’s been following the coach’s career path since New Orleans.

“You can see the players respond to him. He’s got a nice humility about himself,” McVay said.

Bills linebacker Michael Hoecht has played for both after spending his first four seasons with the Rams. He's captivated by how the two reflect their respective communities.

McVay drives a fancy car, lives in a posh, exclusive neighborhood, and carries himself with a brash, confident swagger.

Brady, meantime, is more practical in his choice of car, an SUV, and home in suburban Buffalo, and has a light-hearted “aw shucks” self-deprecating approach.

“You can always tell when it’s authentic,” Hoecht said. “McVay is perfect for that role in Los Angeles, the same way Joe Brady’s perfect for the role here in Buffalo.”

What the two have in common is a vast depth of offensive creativity, and willingness to take player input when adapting plays from the white board onto the field.

“It’s a testament to both of them and their ability to put their egos aside,” said Bills offensive lineman Austin Corbett, who also spent three seasons in L.A. “That’s something they have both done very well, taking feedback from players to understand what makes sense in the meeting room to what are you seeing on the field.”

For all their similarities and differences, Brady appreciates being at the starting point of his career.

” has been doing this for such a long time. ... And he’s still young,” Brady said. “I’m just trying to find a way to get another win, much less figuring out what he was going through a long time ago.”

freelance writer Dan Greenspan contributed to this story from Los Angeles.

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